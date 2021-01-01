Packers: Packers ‘grieving’ in aftermath of David Bakhtiari’s season-ending knee injury

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers wasn’t exactly sure where he stood Friday on Elisabeth Kübler-Ross’ five stages of grief in the wake of franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari’s season-ending knee injury.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback seemed to have passed denial, anger and bargaining and was in depression, while not quite ready for acceptance.
But Rodgers and his teammates were unquestionably still reeling from news that Bakhtiari had suffered a torn ACL in his knee during Thursday’s non-padded practice — even as they understand the importance of regrouping before Sunday’s crucial matchup with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago in the regular-season finale.
“It’s still kind of in the grieving process with me,” Rodgers confessed during a dual Zoom call with wide receiver Davante Adams after the duo was honored with the annual Tom Mulhern Stand-Up Guy Award. “(Bakhtiari) and I — although we’ve joked with each other a lot this year — are really close friends.
“It’s tough to see a guy go down at practice like that. You’re hoping for the best. I got a call from him yesterday late in the afternoon. I was hoping for some good news. Didn’t get it. You’ve got to move on, but right now, it’s still a little raw. We’re still sad and hurting for Dave just because it’s our brother and it’s our left tackle, our teammate. It’s been a tough time for us, and times that by infinity is probably where he’s at right now.”
The Packers don’t have much time for self-pity. They can lock up the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed with a win over the Bears, who have plenty to play for themselves, as they can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Packers. Both teams can get what they want even if they lose, but they’d need help: Green Bay would need the Seattle Seahawks to lose to the San Francisco 49ers, while Chicago would need the Arizona Cardinals to lose to the Los Angeles Rams.
“You can’t let it affect your attitude, the way you prepare, the effort that you give, the focus that you bring every day,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday after confirming that the injury is indeed season-ending. “We’ve got a job to do, and that is to go on Sunday and play a team that is fighting for everything they have in front of them as well.
“Like I told our players, there’s going to be nobody’s that’s feeling sorry for us as a football team. And our standards, our expectations — they don’t change.”
LaFleur said the injury to Bakhtiari, who was named to his third Pro Bowl last week and who is expected to be selected as an All-Pro for the fifth time this season, was “one of those unfortunate, freak things that happens sometimes in practice. It was certainly nobody’s fault. It was a freaky deal.”
ACL tears can take 10 to 12 months to recover from following surgery, so what the injury means for Bakhtiari’s 2021 season is unclear. In mid-November, Bakhtiari signed a four-year, $103.5 million contract extension that made him the league’s highest-paid offensive lineman and runs through the 2024 season. He had been set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.
Bakhtiari did miss three games earlier this season with broken ribs suffered during the Packers’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 18. When Bakhtiari left that game, ex-University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Ricky Wagner took over at left tackle, but in the three games that followed, veteran Billy Turner started at left tackle while Wagner started at right tackle.
That is likely how the Packers will line up Sunday against the Bears, as Wagner, who left last Sunday night’s game against Tennessee with a knee injury of his own, practiced again on Friday and was removed from the injury report, indicating he will play.
“We think he’s going to be good to go, (and we’ve) got a lot of confidence (in him),” LaFLeur said. “Rick’s done an outstanding job all season long and we’re fortunate to have a guy that’s capable to come in there and play good football for us.”
Turner, who started the season dealing with a knee injury of his own that happened during training camp, has played in the Packers’ last 13 games, starting six at right tackle, four at right guard and those three at left tackle while Bakhtiari was out. He has played 171 of his snaps at left tackle, 244 at right guard and 423 at right tackle this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
“Billy’s done a tremendous job all season long no matter where he’s played,” LaFleur said. “He’s got the right mindset, the right attitude. … This is the best offensive line group I’ve ever been around.”
LaFleur said he and his assistant coaches, including offensive line coach Adam Stenavich and assistant line coach Luke Butkus, immediately began discussing their line-shuffling options after getting Bakhtiari’s diagnosis.
“That’s happened to us multiple times this year, where we’re moving guys all over the place. So at least we had some preparation time to adjust,” LaFleur said. “But that’s the name of the game. That is this league. You always have to be ready to adjust.”
“I think Stenavich does a great job of rotating those guys in practice so it’s not totally foreign to them. We put guys at multiple spots throughout the week of practice and walkthroughs just to get them somewhat accustomed to if we have to go to Plan B … or C … or D, which we’ve had to do a few times.”
But LaFleur also acknowledged that he must get his players focused on the task at hand, as well, and past their heartbreak for their fallen teammate.
“I think everybody kind of handles the grieving process a little bit differently. I think my job is just to stress to our guys the importance of what we have in front of us,” LaFleur said. “I was really proud of our guys in terms of how we responded today. I thought the practice was really clean. It wasn’t perfect — it never is — but it was clean. I thought guys were into it. There was energy.
“Anytime you have an injury and you see a cart come out on the field, that can be deflating, no matter who it is. You hate to see your teammates go down with something like that, and so I think it did take us a while to refocus yesterday, and I thought today our guys came back with the right mindset. I know everybody feels bad for David. He’s so well liked and so well respected. But the show will go on.”
Adams, Rodgers honored
In a strange year where all interviews were conducted via Zoom video conference because of COVID-19 protocols, Rodgers and Adams stood out for their candor, insight and openness during their virtual Q&A sessions with reporters. That was why they were voted as co-recipients of the annual Tom Mulhern Stand-Up Guy award, presented by the Green Bay chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America. The award is given annually to the player or players voted to have shown “exemplary professionalism in helping pro football writers covering the Green Bay Packers do their jobs.
The award is named for late Tom Mulhern, the former Wisconsin State Journal sportswriter who covered the Packers (1986 through 1998) for the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Milwaukee Sentinel and Appleton Post-Crescent and State Journal before covering University of Wisconsin football for the State Journal from 1999 through 2014. Mulhern died in October 2014 from complications caused by Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease at age 56.
The award was first presented in Mulhern’s honor in 2016, when guard T.J. Lang and safety Micah Hyde were selected. Since then, the PFWA Green Bay Chapter has honored Bakhtiari and Adams as co-recipients in 2017; defensive tackle Kenny Clark in 2018; and a record three players last year, when kicker Mason Crosby, right tackle Bryan Bulaga and defensive back Tramon Williams were selected.
In addition to Rodgers and Adams, center Corey Linsley and safety Adrian Amos also received votes this season.
“I’ve never wanted to be a cliché guy or a boring guy,” Rodgers said. “I think as much as anything this year, where I’m at in my career, mentally, this point, I can give as much insight and raw truthful answers as I possibly could this year. That’s kind of been a mantra for me in 2020. Just owning my narrative and giving insight.
“I just try to be as honest as possible and give some wit and wisdom when I can. I love telling stories. I appreciate the opportunities through the questions this year to tell those stories and to give you a little glimpse behind the veil that is the NFL.”
Extra points
In addition to Bakhtiari, the Packers also ruled out defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion) for Sunday. … In addition to Wagner, the Packers also removed No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams (quadriceps) and tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion) from the injury report, meaning they should be good to go. … The Bears ruled cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) and Buster Skrine (concussion) out. … Packers running back Aaron Jones, who is in the final year of his contract and has not been able to come to terms on an extension with the Packers, was asked Friday if Bakhtiari’s injury makes him reevaluate his own contract situation. His reply? “It’s nothing that I can control, so I’m just going to continue to do what I do,” Jones said. “Hopefully everything works itself out.”