Packers: Open 2020 season in Minnesota against Vikings; have 5 prime time games

The Packers’ home opener follows with a noon start against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 20, meaning for third consecutive year the Packers will start the season with back-to-back games within the NFC North.

But the Packers will head back out on the road for a difficult Week 3 matchup with the Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on Sept. 27 – also on “Sunday Night Football” in the Big Easy.

The second of the Packers’ five scheduled prime-time games follows on Oct. 5, when they play host to the Atlanta Falcons on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” That game is scheduled to be played two days after Lambeau Field is set to host a college football showdown between the University of Wisconsin and Notre Dame on Oct. 3.

The Packers reportedly had asked the NFL not to schedule them for a home game the weekend of Badgers-Fighting Irish, but that request apparently was not honored. The league did put the Packers on the road for the weekend of the Ryder Cup in Kohler Sept. 25-27, another request the team had made.

The Packers’ other prime-time games are the rematch with the 49ers, which will be on “Thursday Night Football” on FOX, the NFL Network and Amazon, plus two more “Sunday Night Football” games: At home against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 29 and at home against the Titans on Dec. 27.