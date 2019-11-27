Packers: Offensive struggles have coincided with return of WR Adams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

More troublingly, Adams’ return has also coincided with running back Aaron Jones – the Packers’ only other skill-position player who tilts the field in their favor – being utilized less and less in the passing game, despite Jones having caught seven passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers’ Oct. 28 victory at Kansas City.

In the four games Adams missed, Jones had 22 receptions, 280 receiving yards and three touchdowns, contributing to an NFL-high 551 total yards from scrimmage during that time span. In the past three games? Jones has been targeted only one time, and all he has to show for it is one reception for a 1-yard loss against the Panthers.

On the ground, Jones carried 55 times for 271 yards (4.93 yards per carry) and four touchdowns while Adams was out; in the three games since Adams’ return, Jones has carried 34 times for 161 yards (4.74 yards per carry) with three touchdown runs against the Panthers. Against the 49ers, he had 13 carries for just 38 yards.

“We definitely need to involve him more,” LaFleur admitted. “I think a little bit (against the 49ers) was a product of that scheme. There’s not a lot of (opportunities) for the backs (against that defense) and then when we tried to get the ball to the backs out of the backfield, they did a nice job of having vision on our halfbacks.