Packers: Offensive line showing some cracks as Bakhtiari probably won't play

Bakhtiari did not practice Wednesday, and if he can’t go against the Texans, the Packers would have several options for replacing him.

It seems unlikely that LaFleur and offensive line coach Adam Stenavich would opt for playing Wagner out of position, so they may do what they did in the Sept. 13 opener at Minnesota when veteran right tackle Billy Turner was injured: Shift second-year left guard Elgton Jenkins to the edge. Jenkins is capable of playing all five offensive line spots and given how well he played against the Vikings, he might be the Packers’ best option.

If Jenkins moved to left tackle, the Packers would then likely start rookie Jon Runyan at left guard, where he spent almost all of training camp with the No. 2 line. Runyan has been forced into action twice this season at right guard due to injuries there.

The Packers could also move Turner to left tackle, where he has played before, and start Wagner on the right side, where he’s spent his entire NFL career after playing that spot in college at the University of Wisconsin.

“That’s just something that we’re going to try to evaluate throughout the week, and then you guys will see it on gameday,” LaFleur said.