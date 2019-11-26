Packers: Offensive line could see changes depending on Bulaga’s injury

GREEN BAY — While Bryan Bulaga’s right knee injury is not season-ending, it is significant enough that the Green Bay Packers veteran right tackle will likely miss multiple weeks – including next Sunday’s game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

But while head coach Matt LaFleur went to second-year swing tackle Alex Light after Bulaga went down during the team’s 37-8 loss at San Francisco, LaFleur said Monday that he’s considering alternatives – which likely means he and the offensive coaches are mulling moving veteran right guard Billy Turner to right tackle and bringing someone else off the bench to take over for Turner at right guard.

Asked if having a full week of practice with the starters to prepare for the Giants would help Light perform better than he did against the 49ers, LaFleur agreed that it would. But he then offered up the fact that the coaches were considering a change with Bulaga sidelined.

“I think definitely that will help,” LaFleur replied. Then, he added, “We’ve got some other thoughts potentially to make sure that we put our best five out there.”