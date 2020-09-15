Packers: Offensive line already showing versatility and depth

Patrick’s shoulder injury is not considered serious, the NFL Network reported, so the Packers could start Turner, Wagner or Jenkins at right tackle, and they would have Turner, Patrick and Runyan as options at right guard in Taylor’s spot.

“Coach Steno (offensive line coach Adam Stenavich) gives us a speech every year – at least the two years that he’s been here – about guys having to be ready and how you have to prepare every week like you’re going into the game to play,” Linsley said. “Because if you’re coming into the game and you’re not prepared, you’re on national television, you’re in the spotlight, everyone is going to see, and you’re affecting everybody else, all other 10 guys that are out there.

“I think we’ve always done a pretty good job in our room at each guy holding himself to that standard and preparing themselves like that they’re coming into the game.”

Linsley did admit that the Packers benefited from the bizarre COVID-19 conditions at U.S. Bank Stadium, with no fans and therefore none of the troublesome crowd noise that normally forces the Packers to use their silent snap count. That certainly helped Runyan, who not only hadn’t practiced at right guard but would have had an even tougher task operating with a silent snap count.