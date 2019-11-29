Packers offense seeks fewer penalties, better pre-snap tempo

“We’re glad we didn’t have any delay of games (against the 49ers),” Rodgers deadpanned this week, “but I don’t think they’re giving out too many ribbons for that lately.”

Rodgers started wearing a play-calling wristband during the first month of the season to help expedite the process — so LaFleur can simply tell him the play number and save the entire call from being said twice, once by the coach and once by the quarterback — but the accessory only holds so many plays and other variables – including LaFleur’s preference for changing personnel groupings frequently — also have created tempo challenges.

“There’s some long calls in the offense,” Rodgers admitted. “You look down at the wristband and there’s run checks to passes, there’s passes checking to run. There’s 15-syllable in plays. That’s the way this offense is. The play’s got to come in, it’s got to get to me, we’ve got to have the right personnel in, I’ve got to get us lined up and make the right check There’s a lot going on there.

“We’re trying to get it in, break (the huddle) and get to the line as quickly as possible. There’s also the realistic part of running three different guys on the field and three off and getting everyone on the same page, so we’re trying to make it work.”