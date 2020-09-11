Packers Notes: With contract talks looming, Bakhtiari looking for memorable season

“At the same time, knowing that you’ve got that left side taken care of is great, too. You always want to help him at times because you don’t want to put all the pressure of the world on him. But it is a comfort level for a coach when you’ve got him at left tackle.”

Protest planning

Veteran safety Adrian Amos and outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith weren’t willing to divulge any plans the players have for a team-wide protest or demonstration against racism and social injustice before Sunday’s game kicks off, with Amos saying those conversations are ongoing.

“As a team, we’re discussing everything. We’re leaving all options on the table,” Amos said. “We’re going to see how everything plays out over the next couple days and just how everybody’s feeling on it. We want to be a team and we want to respect everyone’s opinions and feelings on different topics. So, I think that’s what we’re going to continue to do and we’ll decide before game time.”

Rodgers, meanwhile, said last week that the players have discussed ways they can affect real change, although that remains a work in progress as well.