Things to watch on Sunday during the Green Bay Packer’s game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit:
On the defensive
Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine wasn’t kidding himself. While his defense’s numbers in last week’s win over Buffalo – zero points, 145 total yards allowed – were impressive, he knows his group is far from a finished product.
Nevertheless, after entering the Bills game ranked 23rd in the 32-team league in total defense (386.7 yards per game), 23rd in scoring defense (27.7 points per game), 27th against the run (124.3 yards per game) and 21st against the pass (262.3 yards per game), the Packers now are sixth in total defense (326.3 yards per game), 11th in scoring defense (20.8 points per game), 16th against the run ( 107.8 yards per game) and seventh against the pass (218.5 yards per game).
“Obviously, progress. It was good to be able to put a complete game together,” Pettine said, pointing out that the Packers will now go from the Bills’ inexperienced Josh Allen to the Lions’ veteran Matthew Stafford at quarterback. “It’s the opposite end. I mean, here’s a rookie quarterback playing on the road (in Allen), versus a veteran quarterback playing at home (in Stafford) – and a guy that’s been very productive his whole career and one of the best quarterbacks in the league.”
Lance-A-Lot?
With Randall Cobb (hamstring) out and Davante Adams (calf) and Geronimo Allison (concussion/hamstring) questionable, the Packers could be without all three of their top wide receivers at kickoff. While the young receivers will have to play and contribute, coach Mike McCarthy surely designed his game plan to utilize other position groups – and the tight end unit, with veterans Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis and Lance Kendricks, would be the logical one to use more extensively.
The versatile Kendricks, who had a crucial drop at Washington two weeks ago and another one against the Bills, is the logical choice to get more involved. While Graham is already a focal point of the offense, Kendricks has been in the offense longer than both Graham and Lewis, who each signed as free agents during the offseason, and can line up anywhere.
“I would imagine that they would have us out there a little more often,” Kendricks said. “I’m (considered) an ‘adjuster.’ So a lot of things we might run out of 11 personnel (one back, one tight end, three receivers), I need to know how to run out of 12 (one back, two tight ends, two receivers) in case something would go wrong. I don’t know if that’s the route they’re going to go, but it’s kind of a benefit of playing my position, because I kind of have to know everything (anyway). It’s kind of tough having to know so much, but it’s also a benefit that if a situation comes up, I’ll be ready to play.”
Jonesing for more
McCarthy certainly doesn’t care a whit about what the fans or local media might think about his decisions, so the fact that so many folks are clamoring for running back Aaron Jones to get more involved in the offense – and not just those with him on their fantasy team – certainly isn’t going to influence how he deploys his backs. McCarthy likes having a rotation of Jamaal Williams, Jones and Ty Montgomery, and he indicated during the week that he intends to continue that approach.
Nevertheless, it’s hard to ignore how explosive Jones has been since returning from a two-game NFL suspension to start the season. In two games, Jones has carried 17 times for 107 yards and a touchdown (6.3-yard average) and caught two passes for 22 more yards. By comparison, Williams is averaging only 3.4 yards per carry (47 carries, 162 yards).
But the Packers are taking the long view with Jones, and the coaches’ theory is that spreading the wealth will allow all three to be factors down the stretch in November and December.
