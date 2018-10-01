GREEN BAY – Randall Cobb’s hamstring injury is serious enough that he said Monday that he wasn’t even close to playing in the Green Bay Packers’ 22-0 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
That means the Packers receiving corps could have a decidedly youthful flavor for Sunday’s game at Detroit, with Cobb working his way back from the hamstring injury and Geronimo Allison in the concussion protocol after going down against the Bills.
“I wouldn’t have been able to play this week. As much as I would’ve wanted to, I couldn’t be out there running at full speed. So it’s no reason to take that risk,” Cobb said Monday. “It’s feeling better. I made strides the past couple days and hopefully I can continue to make those strides.”
Cobb was coming off what he considered to be the worst game of his football career, dropping a pair of crucial passes and losing a critical fourth-quarter fumble in the team’s Sept. 23 loss at Washington. Allison dropped three passes against the Bills before the last of his drops led to him taking a hard hit and missing the rest of the game.
With two wide receivers who’ve been in the league longer (Jake Kumerow, Trevor Davis) on injured reserve, the Packers’ next-men-up at wideout are rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J’Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown. Valdes-Scantling has played the most of the three, and while he incurred the wrath of quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday for a mistake he made on a pass that was nearly intercepted, Rodgers later went back to him for a 38-yard completion during the fourth quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.