Packers notes: Barnes puts big hurt on PanthersUnd

“That was the play of the game, no doubt about it,” LaFleur said.

“They caught us in a defense where they thought they were going to take advantage of and pound the football. I think our guys kind of knew what was coming there with the quarterback sneak, and that’s just great awareness. And that’s why you saw (Barnes) in there quite a bit.

“He did a great job punching that sucker out, and that definitely was the play of the game, the turning point of the game. You’re talking about a 14-point swing when it could’ve been easily 14-10. (I’m) very, very happy with Krys and thought he had an outstanding game.”

Barnes later left the game with an eye injury but drew praise from veterans like safety Adrian Amos, who added, “That’s just a great play by ‘51’ getting the ball out. Quarterbacks usually try to do that – reach the ball over the goal line. That was quick thinking to get the ball out. That’s a big play. That saves points.”

Not Brett Favre. Not Peyton Manning. Not Drew Brees. Not Tom Brady. Maybe someday, Patrick Mahomes.