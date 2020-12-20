Packers notes: Barnes puts big hurt on PanthersUnd

GREEN BAY — For a team known for its offense — and with good reason, since that crew was leading the NFL in scoring entering Saturday night — the biggest play of the Green Bay Packers’ 24-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers came from the guys on the other side of the ball.
It came with 7 minutes, 39 seconds left in the first half, with the Packers up 14-3 but the Panthers in prime scoring position with first-and-goal from the Green Bay 1-yard line.
But when quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took the snap on a quarterback sneak, he tried to reach the ball over the goal line for a touchdown and had it knocked from his grasp by Packers inside linebacker Krys Barnes. Cornerback Kevin King scooped up the loose ball and returned it 48 yards to the Panthers’ 47-yard line.
Seven plays later, Aaron Jones scoring on an 8-yard touchdown run to make it 21-3 at halftime.
“The play of the game was the fumble. They’re going in to make it 14-10,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “Kevin picks it up, and the next thing you know it’s 21-3.”
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur thought so, too. LaFleur, along with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, decided to give Barnes, an undrafted rookie free agent, more playing time Saturday night at inside linebacker than veteran Christian Kirksey or rookie fifth-round pick Kamal Martin. And it paid off.
“That was the play of the game, no doubt about it,” LaFleur said.
“They caught us in a defense where they thought they were going to take advantage of and pound the football. I think our guys kind of knew what was coming there with the quarterback sneak, and that’s just great awareness. And that’s why you saw (Barnes) in there quite a bit.
“He did a great job punching that sucker out, and that definitely was the play of the game, the turning point of the game. You’re talking about a 14-point swing when it could’ve been easily 14-10. (I’m) very, very happy with Krys and thought he had an outstanding game.”
Barnes later left the game with an eye injury but drew praise from veterans like safety Adrian Amos, who added, “That’s just a great play by ‘51’ getting the ball out. Quarterbacks usually try to do that – reach the ball over the goal line. That was quick thinking to get the ball out. That’s a big play. That saves points.”
40 x 3
Not Brett Favre. Not Peyton Manning. Not Drew Brees. Not Tom Brady. Maybe someday, Patrick Mahomes.
But for now, only one quarterback in NFL history has thrown 40 or more touchdowns in a season three different times: Rodgers, who accomplished the feat on the Packers’ opening possession Saturday night when he threw a 1-yard scoring pass to tight end Robert Tonyan to cap an 81-yard drive for a 7-0 lead.
That marked Rodgers’ 40th touchdown pass of the season. He had previously crossed that milepost in 2011, when he threw 45 TD passes in 15 games on his way to his first NFL MVP award; and in 2016, when he threw 40 TD passes while leading the Packers’ run-the-table late-season sprint to the NFC Championship Game. That year, as the Packers won their final six regular-season games after a 4-6 start, Rodgers tossed 15 TD passes against zero interceptions.
Rodgers also had a 39-touchdown year in 2012 and a 38-touchdown year in 2014, when he won his second NFL MVP.
Brady, who entered this week’s games with an NFL-high 571 career touchdown passes and 30 this season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, threw 50 TD passes in 2007 but has never had more than 39 in any other season. Manning, who holds the single-season NFL record with 55 touchdown passes in 2013, had 49 in 2004 but his next-highest TD season came in 2014, when he had 39. Brees, who had 46 TDs in 2011 and 43 in 2012, has just 18 this season after missing extended time with broken ribs.
Favre, Rodgers’ predecessor, never had a 40-touchdown season. He threw a career-best 39 touchdown passes during the Packers’ Super Bowl XXXI-winning season in 1996 and had 38 TD passes in 1995. Those were two of Favre’s three MVP seasons.
Mahomes, who is Rodgers’ primary competition for this year’s NFL MVP award, enters his Kansas City Chiefs’ game against Brees’ New Orleans Saints with 33 touchdown passes on the season. He threw 50 TD passes in 2018, when he was the MVP.
“It’s good to get that while Pat’s still young. I’m sure he’ll be bumping up that number pretty quick,” Rodgers said of Mahomes. “Anytime you do something that nobody’s done before it’s pretty special. I understand the history of the league. It’s a little bittersweet, though. As fun as the first couple quarters were, it’s not going to be the easiest night of sleep thinking about the second half.”
Ton-yan, or Ten-yan?
Rodgers’ 40th TD was also Tonyan’s 10th of the season putting him into the NFL lead for tight ends over Travis Kelce, who is Mahomes’ primary target in Kansas City. Kelce enters the Chiefs’ game against the Saints with nine TD catches this season.
Only two tight ends in Packers history have caught double-digit touchdown passes in a single season: Paul Coffman, who set the franchise tight-end record with 11 in 1983, and Keith Jackson, who had 10 in 1996.
It also marked the fifth consecutive game in which Tonyan has caught a touchdown. Meanwhile, receiver Davante Adams’ team-record streak of eight straight games with a TD catch came to an end three shy of Jerry Rice’s NFL record of 11.
Getting his kicks
A week after drilling a crucial 57-yard field goal in last Sunday’s win in Detroit, veteran kicker Mason Crosby came through again on Saturday night, making a 51-yarder in the fourth quarter that pushed the Packers’ lead to 24-13 and continued his perfect season on field-goal attempts. Crosby, now 16 for 16 on the year, was asked which kick was more difficult — the 57-yarder indoors at Ford Field or the 51-yarder at chilly Lambeau
“I was actually thinking that toward the end of the game,” Crosby said. “Those were similar, equivalent for difficulty. The operation was great. Our protection has just been outstanding. I give so much credit to those guys. And I was able to knock it through to get us another 11-point lead and hold them off.”
Keeping up with the Joneses
Jones made Rodgers’ life pretty easy in the first half, carrying the offensive load en route to that 21-3 lead. Jones carried 12 times for 114 yards — including a 46-yard run on his first carry of the game to set up Rodgers’ touchdown pass to Tonyan, and that 8-yard touchdown run.
Jones, who entered the game needing 177 rushing yards to surpass the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight year, finished the night with 145 yards on 20 carries, leaving him 32 yards shy of 1,000.
Jones, 26, is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season and recently switched agents, hiring Drew Rosenhaus, but he wouldn’t address his motivation for the change or if he felt it helped his chances of staying with the Packers.
“You only sign to your agent for four years. The time was coming to an end where we were signed with our original agent,” Jones said. Asked what the change means for staying in Green Bay, Jones replied, “I’d say no comment because I have no clue. I’m just here to play football.”
Extra points
Rookie running back AJ Dillon, who hadn’t played since landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list following the team’s Nov. 1 loss to Minnesota, returned to action late in the second quarter Saturday night when No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams exited with a quadriceps injury. Although he did come back to the sideline during the second half with his helmet, Williams never did return to the game. … The Packers elevated guard Zach Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster for game day. That was their lone transaction before the game. … Tight end Jace Sternberger missed his second consecutive game with a concussion. … The Packers’ other inactives were rookie No. 3 quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Josh Jackson, outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin and guard Simon Stepaniak.
Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Newspapers Wisconsin group.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!