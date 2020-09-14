Packers notes: Alexander has plenty of swagger on defense

In a statement released by the team, president/CEO Mark Murphy said, “The Green Bay Packers respect the national anthem and United States flag and all that they represent, including the right to express ourselves.

“We decided as a team to remain in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem and ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ so as to not distract from our message that we stand united for social justice and racial equality.

“This is part of our continued call on our leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue that results in change. We feel it is important for all of us to participate in these difficult conversations with humility and be open to different perspectives.”

MVS bounces back

Although Valdes-Scantling did have a productive game (four receptions for 96 yards, including the touchdown) he also had two bad drops – a third-and-6 drop on what would have picked up a first down, and a deep-ball drop on what might have been a 61-yard touchdown. After the second drop, though, Rodgers went back to him a few plays later and connected on a 39-yard completion to set up a touchdown