Packers Notebook: QB Rodgers, WR Adams create an electric connection in playoff win

“Just one of those special nights … a lot of heady plays,” Rodgers said. “That was one of them.”

Said Adams: “On that last third down, that was just something we came up with on the spot. He just trusted me. He said, ‘Tae, I need you to make a play here.’ He called out a certain route, I actually ran it a little bit different than what we probably was thinking in his head. So that’s why the ball came out a little later because I got out of my route a little sooner than what I should have. But with the separation, the ball was still there, he was able to still have a spot to put it.”

Graham comes through

Not only did Adams come up big in the game, but veteran tight end Jimmy Graham, who had endured an up-and-down regular season, came through with three receptions for 49 yards – with each catch going for a first down, including the game-sealing one on third-and-9 that held up to a replay booth review as to whether he’d gotten all 9 yards that the Packers needed on the play.

“Pretty happy for Jimmy to have a couple really big impact plays for us,” Rodgers said. “He’s a great friend, great teammate and I’m really happy that he made those plays.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}