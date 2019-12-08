Packers Notebook: New addition Ervin adds spark to punt returns

GREEN BAY — Tyler Ervin accomplished more – far more, in fact – the first time he touched the football on Sunday than the rest of the Green Bay Packers punt returners accomplished in the season’s first 12 games.
Ervin, claimed on waivers from Jacksonville last week and immediately installed as the team’s return man for Sunday’s 20-15 victory over the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field, returned punter Tress Way’s first kick 10 yards – and thereby got the Packers onto the positive side of the return ledger for the first time since the early part of the season.
The Packers came into the game at minus-8 net yards on punt returns on the year, with recently released returner Tremon Smith having had their longest punt return of the year last week – 3 yards. (And that return ended with a fumble out of bounds.) With four games remaining, the Packers were in real danger of breaking the NFL record for fewest punt return yards in a season, set by the 1965 St. Louis Cardinals with 27.
By the end of Sunday’s game, Ervin had returned four of Way’s six punts for a total of 51 yards – giving the Packers 43 yards on the season and likely saving them the ignominy of breaking the record.
“That was very encouraging. We knew we were going to have some opportunities,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “(Way) really booms the ball out there. So we figured we'd have some opps for some returns. I thought Tyler came in and did a great job for us. And I thought the guys blocked for him well, as well.”
For his part, Ervin was just happy to contribute after his brief unemployment. A running back by trade, Ervin was the Houston Texans’ fourth-round pick out of San Jose State in 2016 and in four NFL seasons had averaged 8.3 yards per punt return and 21.1 yards per kickoff return before his release. This season, he’d averaged just 1.1 yards per punt return before the Jaguars cut him.
“I think it was decent. There’s always room for improvement,” Ervin replied when asked to assess his debut. “At the end of the day, I’m just trying to give the ball back to the offense in plus field position. Any chance I get to do that, I’m pretty happy.”
Make 12 beat you? Not quite
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a pedestrian stat line – 18 of 28 for 195 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions (96.6 rating) – but it wasn’t because the Redskins’ defensive game plan was as linebacker Jon Bostic said it would be.
Late in the week, Bostic told the Washington Post that the Redskins’ plan was to make Rodgers beat them while selling out to stop the run. Rodgers was aware of the comment – “I heard about that,” he said with a wry smile – but he also didn’t see the Redskins playing with eight or nine defenders in the box in an effort to shut down the run.
“They tried to stop the run, I guess,” Rodgers said, pointing out that the Packers ran for a season-high 174 yards. “But it wasn’t a loaded box, I don’t think, the entire day.”
Asked what he thinks of a game plan that dares him to win the game, Rodgers replied, “Bring it on.”
As for bulletin-board fodder, Rodgers said, “I’m too old (for that). I’ve been around a long time. I’ve seen a lot, heard a lot. That stuff means absolutely nothing once the game starts. It’s just fodder for the weekly columns and the Wednesday locker room stuff. You’re waiting for a golden response from me, but I’ve played long enough and I know my responsibility. If guys want to make us pass. Sweet. Let’s do it.”
No. 2 – for now
With the win coupled with the New Orleans Saints’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Packers currently sit in the No. 2 spot in the NFC playoff race, just behind the 49ers, who are 11-2 and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Packers by virtue of their 37-8 win on Nov. 24 win.
With three NFC North division games left – against the Chicago Bears (7-6) next week, at the Minnesota Vikings (9-4) on Dec. 23 and the season finale at the Detroit Lions (3-9-1) on Dec. 30 – the Packers control their own destiny and can lock up a first-round bye by winning out.
“That’s what we’re playing for at this point is to have that nice week off. First, it’s the division, though,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, we know what’s coming next to week. Chicago’s 7-6 and they’ve been playing better of late, obviously. They’re still in the mix, so we’ve got to put together a good performance and then we know what’s after that, as well.”
If the Packers don’t win out, they can still earn a first-round bye but they’ll likely need help from other teams to get it. That’s why LaFleur’s message to the team after the game was to focus on winning the division first and let the NFC pecking order figure itself out from there.
“Most of the time you get 10 wins you usually make the playoffs. This year is a little bit tighter,” said veteran cornerback Tramon Williams, who started outside opposite Jaire Alexander with usual starter Kevin King (shoulder) and top backup Tony Brown (heel) inactive at cornerback. (Williams still moved inside in sub packages with Josh Jackson playing outside.)
“I don’t think it means anything right now, personally. Until we know we’re for sure in the playoffs, that’s when it will mean something. Our destiny is in our hands. We just have to continue to win, and it starts off with Chicago. One game at a time.”
On the defensive
Facing a Redskins offense that entered the week dead last in the 32-team NFL in both scoring and total yards, the Packers defense felt like it did what it was expected to do in holding rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins to just 170 passing yards (74.6 passer rating) and sacking him four times. Veteran running back Adrian Peterson, who eclipsed the 14,000-yard mark for his career, managed just 76 yards on 20 carries (3.8-yard average), while the Redskins lost their best young back, Darrius Guice, to an ankle injury after he had 42 yards on five carries.
“I’m happy we held ‘em to 15 points. We hold people to 15 points and we should win the game,” said Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who had 1.5 of those four sacks. “We made plays when we had to and we’ll take wins however we can get ‘em, pretty or ugly. That’s what we’re trying to do, just to get back to winning football.”
The Packers defense also generated a turnover on safety Adrian Amos’ interception late in the first half with the Redskins threatening to pull closer than the 14-6 score at the time. With that interception, the Packers improved to 9-0 this season when their defense generates at least one takeaway.
“It’s always good eliminating points, it’s always big to get turnovers,” Amos said. “And in situations like end of the half, end of the game and in red zone, those are three big times when you need stops.”