Packers Notebook: Is RB Jones or QB Rodgers is the team's MVP Aaron?

The relationship is working, as is the plan to get Jones the ball. Jones is tied with Christian McCaffrey for the league lead in rushing touchdowns (11) and total touchdowns (14).

“That was one of my goals to start the season,” said Jones on leading the NFL in touchdowns. “So going into a bye, over halfway through the season and to be leading that, it’s big time, but I’ve got to keep it up, I’ve got to keep grinding and continue to score touchdowns.”

What’s not working

LaFleur said that the team’s communication during substitutions is poor and is something he and his staff will look to improve during the bye week.

“It looks chaotic and disorganized at times,” he said. “That’s something we’re going to take a good, hard look at and how we can make it more clear and efficient for our players.”

The Packers got a delay of game penalty Sunday following a timeout.

Stock up

Davante Adams. The two-time Pro Bowl receiver had the 14th 100-yard receiving game of his career on Sunday. After missing four games with turf toe, it looks as though Adams is returning to form just in time for the home stretch of the season.