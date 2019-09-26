GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams left Lambeau Field in an ambulance Thursday night, following a hard helmet-to-helmet hit on the Packers’ first offensive play of the their 34-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field.
Williams was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for head and neck injuries, the team said. He did have movement in all his extremities and was able to give his teammates a thumbs-up with his left hand as he was placed on a backboard and a gurney. He then raised his right hand and gave the “peace” sign and a No. 1 sign to fans as he was wheeled into the Packers tunnel and off the field.
Williams was injured after the Packers opened the game in a two-back set with Williams, who went into the game with a preexisting neck injury that landed him on the injury report, and Aaron Jones, who was also listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury.
On the play, quarterback Aaron Rodgers dropped back and threw a screen pass to Williams, who was hit immediately by two Eagles defenders. After being stood up by those defenders, Williams’ forward progress appeared stopped, but Philadelphia defensive end Derek Barnett crashed into him, with Barnett’s helmet striking Williams’.
Williams crumpled to the turf and lay motionless immediately after the hit as Jones signaled to the Packers’ sideline to bring out medical personnel.
With Williams injured and rookie No. 3 running back Dexter Williams among the team’s inactives, the Packers were left with just Jones and fullback Danny Vitale to play in the backfield.
Bulaga injured
The Packers lost veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga to a shoulder injury during the first half and played with Alex Light in his place for the second half.
You have free articles remaining.
Bulaga was on the injury report with a shoulder injury going into the game, but he left the game after the Packers’ second-to-last possession of the first half. Light replaced him on that final drive, which ended in a 19-yard Geronimo Allison touchdown catch.
Left tackle David Bakhtiari, meanwhile, was also examined by team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie on the sideline at one point during the first half and entered the medical tent for further evaluation. But Bakhtiari did not miss a snap at left tackle.
The Packers also lost cornerback Tony Brown to a hamstring injury during the first half.
Rodgers plays with injured hand
The Eagles took a 21-13 lead late in the first half on a fumble by Rodgers, with the fumble-causing hit by Barnett having left Rodgers wincing in pain and gripping with his right hand.
Rodgers actually injured the hand during last week’s win over Denver and he appeared to be in pain after the fumble, which the Eagles recovered at Green Bay’s 17-yard line. Rodgers was examined on the sideline by McKenzie and athletic trainer Nate Weir and even threw on the sideline with backup quarterback Tim Boyle to test his hand before staying in the game.
It was a good thing he did, too – Rodgers led the Packers on a 70-yard touchdown drive in just 50 seconds to pull the Packers within 21-20 at the half with his touchdown pass Allison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.