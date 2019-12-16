Packers Notebook: Endure ‘scary’ finish as Bears’ laterals nearly force overtime

Asked after the game – before the Rams’ loss – what making the playoffs in his first season would mean to him, LaFleur replied, “I think it would mean a lot to our football team and this organization, but our goal is to win the (NFC) North. And right now, that’s still out in front of us. We know we are going to go into a pretty hostile environment next week in Minnesota. That is a tough place to go play against a really good football team, one of the top teams in the National Football League. So we’ve got a really tough challenge in front of us.”

Ugly end to first half

LaFleur wasn’t pleased with the way the first half ended, with Rodgers throwing a downfield pass to Geronimo Allison on fourth down that would not have accomplished anything even had it been completed – Rodgers himself admitted he should have thrown a Hail Mary instead – and then the defensive backs having their own lateral-a-palooza after Jaire Alexander’s interception as the half expired.

Their carelessness with the ball could have easily resulted in the Bears getting an easy touchdown had one of their laterals gone astray and a Bears player snatched it up and run it into the end zone.

“That will be talked about on Monday,” LaFleur said sternly.

Hemmed in