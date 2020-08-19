Packers notebook: After incredibly healthy 2019, first day of pads gives Packers some nervous injury moments

“I’ve done it before,” Turner said. “If I have to go out there and play left tackle in a pinch, I’m going to go out there and play left tackle to the best of my ability in a pinch.”

For the defense

The Packers No. 1 offense and No. 1 defense went head-to-head during a five-play showdown from the 10-yard line, and the Aaron Rodgers-led offense failed to come away with a touchdown.

“As a defense, that’s a big win for us,” inside linebacker Oren Burks said following practice. “We’ve got to keep it rolling because we’ve got to keep stacking days. We’re never going to look too far back. We’re just going to keep moving forward and continue to get better.”

For the first day of in-pads practices – each NFL team is allotted 14 of them in camp – LaFleur took the session up to the 90-minute limit and split practice into two parts, with the starters going against each other and the second- and third-team offenses and defenses working at the other end of the field.