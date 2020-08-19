Packers notebook: After incredibly healthy 2019, first day of pads gives Packers some nervous injury moments

GREEN BAY – A few days earlier, Matt LaFleur had been asked to explain his team’s remarkable good fortune on the injury front during last season, when just about every starter stayed healthy for virtually the entire year.
“I think a lot of it is luck,” the Green Bay Packers head coach replied. “We were pretty fortunate to not endure too many significant injuries. I do think that we have a plan in place … but also there was a lot of luck involved in that as well.”
After a first practice in pads in which one critical starter (center Corey Linsley) didn’t take part, two marquee players (left tackle David Bakhtiari and edge rusher Za’Darius Smith) dropped out and another player (defensive lineman Montravius Adams) left the field on an injury cart, the Packers are hoping their good luck continues.
Asked about those four players after practice on his usual Zoom video conference call, LaFleur had no interest in addressing any of their injuries.
“You guys know that I’m not going to give you any of that info right now, right?” LaFleur replied, later adding, “Those guys that we held out, just precautionary. There’s nothing major there. And I haven't heard on any of the other guys.”
NFL Network reported that Adams, a 2017 third-round pick who has struggled with consistency, sustained a toe injury that was not thought to be serious. A league source said Smith’s injury is also not thought to be anything to worry about.
Bakhtiari did not reply to an iMessage seeking an update on his condition, but it appeared to be a lower left leg or foot injury.
Linsley battled back issues throughout last season, so his absence might simply be a matter of the coaches wanting to manage the number of in-pads snaps he takes this summer.
With Linsley out, backup Lucas Patrick took over at center, although starting left guard Elgton Jenkins also spent time at center.
“That’s a great luxury. There’s nothing that I don’t think he can play,” LaFleur said of Jenkins. “He’s played it all in college and certainly any time you have a guy with that type of versatility, it definitely adds an element to that room and to your roster.”
With Bakhtiari sidelined, Alex Light took over with the No. 1 offense at left tackle. But after practice, starting lineman Billy Turner, who has been working at right tackle and right guard so far in camp, was asked if he could move to left tackle should Bakhtiari’s injury become an issue.
“I’ve done it before,” Turner said. “If I have to go out there and play left tackle in a pinch, I’m going to go out there and play left tackle to the best of my ability in a pinch.”
For the defense
The Packers No. 1 offense and No. 1 defense went head-to-head during a five-play showdown from the 10-yard line, and the Aaron Rodgers-led offense failed to come away with a touchdown.
“As a defense, that’s a big win for us,” inside linebacker Oren Burks said following practice. “We’ve got to keep it rolling because we’ve got to keep stacking days. We’re never going to look too far back. We’re just going to keep moving forward and continue to get better.”
For the first day of in-pads practices – each NFL team is allotted 14 of them in camp – LaFleur took the session up to the 90-minute limit and split practice into two parts, with the starters going against each other and the second- and third-team offenses and defenses working at the other end of the field.
“We did some ‘two spot’ to try and maximize those opportunities,” LaFleur said, adding that Wednesday’s practice would be “cut back” slightly in terms of intensity. “We’re still going to have two live periods, but then we’re going to jog through the back half of the practice similarly to how we operate on a typical in-season Friday, just, you know, to try to limit some of the wear and tear on our guys, going four days in a row.”
Still confident
A year ago, Marquez Valdes-Scantling was on his way to winning the No. 2 wide receiver job opposite Davante Adams with an excellent training camp. Now, he’s trying to regain that form after scarcely playing during the second half of the season following knee and ankle injuries he sustained in an Oct. 14 game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. While he returned to that game and wound up not missing any games thereafter, his production plummeted and he ended up playing only one snap in the team’s season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Speaking in a Zoom call with reporters after practice Tuesday, Valdes-Scantling insisted it was his injury – specifically his ankle, which was more of an issue than his knee – and not his lost confidence that hurt him.
“I never really lost my confidence. Obviously getting injuries is going to play a huge part into it, but I never lost confidence in myself. I believe in my ability,” Valdes-Scantling said. “But obviously when you’re battling through some injuries you’re going to have some bad days. So I was able to play the whole season, fortunately, but I wasn’t myself.”
Valdes-Scantling finished the regular season with 26 receptions for 452 yards and two touchdowns, but in the final nine games, he managed only five receptions for 36 yards.
Asked earlier this week about Valdes-Scantling and what he must do to rebound this season, LaFleur replied in part, “I do think there was some confidence that was probably lost there by him. We need him to regain that. … We need him to be a consistent performer for us because he does have incredible speed and he scares the defense when he's out on the field.”
