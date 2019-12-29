Packers: Next game will be NFC Divisional playoff on Sunday, Jan. 12 at Lambeau Field

SEATTLE — The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC will go through San Francisco for the first time since 1997.

By inches.

The 49ers won the NFC West and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 26-21 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night when Jacob Hollister was stopped by rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw on fourth-and-goal just inches short of the goal line.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

San Francisco claimed its first division crown since 2012 and wrapped up home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs by silencing a crowd that showed up looking for a division title and to celebrate the return of Marshawn Lynch.

The Green Bay Packers are the No. 2 seed and will play their first game 5:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at Lambeau Field.

Next weekend, No. 6 seed Minnesota will play at No. 3 seed New Orleans at noon Sunday, Jan. 5, while No. 5 seed Seattle will travel to No. 4 Philadelphia and play the Eagles at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.

The Packers will play the highest remaining seed on Jan. 12.

The 49ers will play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 in their NFC Divisional game against the lowest remaining seed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0