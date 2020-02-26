Packers: 'Never a doubt’ about keeping Pettine as defensive coordinator: LaFleur

“I thought our defense did a lot of great things. We’re looking forward to (next season),” LaFleur said. “Certainly, there’s areas we have to improve upon, but it’s not just defensively. It’s on offense and on special teams, as well. Again, it’s an exciting time for us because we’re just going through that process right now. (I’ve) been able to spend a lot of time in the defensive room and get a different perspective than I’ve had in comparison to last year.”

Ready for Year 2

Something else LaFleur is looking forward to is a second straight year in the same place. He spent the 2016 season as the Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach, 2017 as the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator, 2018 as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator and last year as the Packers head coach. Returning for a second year in Green Bay means an opportunity to refine and improve the offensive system that helped the team to a 13-3 regular-season finish.

Among the areas LaFleur sees for improvement on offense is reducing the verbosity of his play calls. That’s something LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers both said would be a priority after the wordy calls bogged down the offense in Year 1.