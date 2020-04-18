Packers: Need to improve rotation and depth on defensive line

“I really do like our defensive line group. I really do,” Gutekunst said earlier this offseason. “I think obviously Kenny’s a very, very good player. (I was) really happy with Dean Lowry, Tyler Lancaster. I think Montravius Adams and Kingsley Keke will see a lot more action in Year 2 in Matt’s tenure here.

“Those guys need to step up and they need to do their job and I think that they will. I’m excited for them. I like the group, but we’ll never — with defensive front and offensive linemen, if there’s good players there we’re always going to try to improve.”

Best in class

Chase Young, Ohio State.

For every NFL team that doesn’t have an upper-echelon quarterback on its roster, the search for that player feels never-ending. Thus, no one can blame the Cincinnati Bengals for likely taking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday night.

But if the Bengals were being honest, they’d have to admit that the flat-out best player in the draft, regardless of the position, already resides in Ohio – Young, the Ohio State edge rusher who led college football with 16.5 sacks, was second in the country with 21.5 tackles for loss and led the country with seven forced fumbles. And they’d get no argument from Young himself.