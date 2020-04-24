Packers move up in draft to take Utah State QB Jordan Love

"We've got the best quarterback in the National Football League, and we're going to have him for a while competing for championships," Gutekunst said. "I can understand the fan base and people thinking kind of, 'Why would you do this at this time,' but I think the value of our board and the way it's at, I think it was best for the Green Bay Packers. We're really excited to get Jordan here and get him in our system."

Love has earned raves for his arm strength and 6-foot-4 frame, though he had inconsistent production in college.

After delivering 32 touchdown passes and only six interceptions in 2018 while leading Utah State to an 11-2 season, Love threw for 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions last season as the Aggies finished 7-6 under a new coaching staff.

"I was just trying to force balls and trying to do too much," Love said.

The Packers can only hope this move works out nearly as well as the last time they used a first-round pick on a quarterback who wasn't likely to have a featured role for a few years.