GREEN BAY — In the old days – you know, pre-Twitter and Facebook, and back when newspapers were more ink-based than app-based – it was easier to block out what Mike McCarthy called “the externals.” Not so in the internet age.
So, McCarthy acknowledged Friday afternoon, he is indeed aware of the chatter about his job security and the debate outside the building about whether his 13th year as the Green Bay Packers’ head coach should be his last.
“I don't think you can tune it out. That's the old days. That's when you had newspapers,” McCarthy said, one day after the Packers’ 27-24 loss at Seattle dropped them to 4-5-1 on the season – putting them at risk of missing the playoffs for the second straight year, and this time with Aaron Rodgers playing quarterback all season. “But I think today's world, everything's accessible, everything's instant. I'm sure (the players) are all aware (of the talk).
“The externals are always going to be there, one way or the other. The head coach, it’s important for him to stand in front of that and take that. I’m a big believer in, ‘Protect the locker room.’ That’s a constant focus that we’ve had since Day 1 here. The most important room in this building is the locker room and the hardest job in the building is the players’. It’s our job to prepare and make sure those guys are ready, and that’s definitely not helping us win if we’re talking about external opinions.”
Thus, McCarthy insisted that he and the team are focused on next week’s pivotal NFC North matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis – and not his own predicament
“That's the job. That's the way this business has gone,” McCarthy said. “We set a standard here the past 12 years, and it's our responsibility to play to that standard. That's the way we approach it.”
With the team’s new power structure of McCarthy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball all reporting to team president/CEO Mark Murphy, it will be Murphy’s call on whether McCarthy, who signed a one-year contract extension last season and is under contract through 2019, will return next season.
Under Pro Football Hall of Fame GM Ron Wolf (1992-2001) and Gutekunst’s predecessor Ted Thompson (2005-2017), the general manager had the power to hire and fire the head coach.
When the new hierarchy was announced in January, McCarthy and Murphy said they’d be meeting regularly. Asked Friday how those meetings have been going, McCarthy replied, “It's gone well. It's informative. I think it's a bit of a challenge more in-season for me than offseason."
Asked if his job security has come up in those meetings, McCarthy replied, “No. We talk about the focus – focus on winning games, what's in front of us.”
What’s in front of the Packers are six games that will go a long way to deciding McCarthy’s future. The loss to the Seahawks left the Packers at 0-5 on the road this season and trailing the division-leading Chicago Bears (6-3) and the Vikings (5-3-1), and while a seemingly softer portion of the schedule follows next week’s showdown with the Vikings, a loss in Minnesota could render the final five games almost moot.
Just two years ago, the Packers stood at 4-6 after 10 games when quarterback Aaron Rodgers famously said they could “run the table” over the final six weeks – and they did just that, winning eight straight games overall to advance to the NFC Championship Game, where they fell to the Atlanta Falcons.
That was Green Bay’s fourth NFC Championship Game appearance under McCarthy, who led the 2010 team to the Super Bowl XLV title and eight consecutive playoff berths before missing the postseason last year, when Rodgers missed nine-plus games with a broken right collarbone.
“I have great confidence. I've been in this position before, so I have confidence in how we do things,” McCarthy said Friday. “I think it's real important in these particular junctures in the season to … you have to react – there's no doubt about that – but you can't overreact. So, you’ve just got to stay in tune with the specifics and the details of why we're not getting it done in those situations.”
