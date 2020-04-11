Packers may go all out for a wideout

While Adams put up big numbers despite missing four games with a foot injury (83 receptions for 997 yards and five touchdowns in just 12 games), running backs Aaron Jones (49 receptions) and Jamaal Williams (39 receptions) and tight end Jimmy Graham (38 receptions) were next as far as catches. Then came receivers Allen Lazard (35 catches for 477 yards after not making the 53-man roster coming out of training camp), Geronimo Allison (34 receptions for 287 yards) and Valdes-Scantling (26 catches for 452 yards).

Allison left in free agency for a one-year prove-it deal with the Detroit Lions, having been replaced by former Carolina Panthers second-round pick Devin Funchess. Even as Gutekunst acknowledged the need to add to the position, he expressed hope that the receivers already on the roster would be better in Year 2 of head coach Matt LaFleur’s offensive system.

“I think there’s another level just because this was Year 1. It takes a little time for those (coaches) to adapt to the players that you have,” Gutekunst said. “I think one thing that’s really good about this staff is I think whatever players we’re able to bring in here, they’re going to be able to adapt what they want to do to those guys.

“Obviously, the longer we’re around Matt and really getting to know what he wants to do offensively and defensively, we can adapt a little bit, too. Yeah, I’m excited just for Year 1 to Year 2 with our current players to see how they can expand on that, and then whatever additions we make hopefully will fit a little more with what they prefer to do.”

Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Lewspapers Wisconsin group.

