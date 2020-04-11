Packers may go all out for a wideout

GREEN BAY — For as brilliantly as Ted Thompson plied his quarterbacks with wide receiver talent, what was even more remarkable was how the former Green Bay Packers general manager did it: Without ever using a first-round pick on the position.
From getting a late-in-his-career Brett Favre receiver help in the form of 2006 second-round pick Greg Jennings and 2007 third-round pick James Jones — after not consummating a trade for Randy Moss, much to Favre’s chagrin — to stocking Aaron Rodgers’ arsenal with 2008 second-round pick Jordy Nelson, 2011 second-round pick Randall Cobb and 2014 second-round pick Davante Adams, Thompson invested premium picks on the position.
But never a first-rounder.
Now, Thompson’s successor as Packers GM, Brian Gutekunst, enters the 2020 NFL Draft knowing he needs to replenish the position with talent. Gutekunst spent nearly two decades in the team’s personnel department under Pro Football Hall of Famer Ron Wolf and Thompson before taking over for Thompson in January 2018, and in his first draft as the final decision-maker, Gutekunst spent three consecutive picks on receivers: Fourth-rounder J’Mon Moore, fifth-rounder Marquez Valdes-Scantling and sixth-rounder Equanimeous St. Brown.
But after getting nothing from Moore (cut at the end of training camp) and St. Brown (on injured reserve all year) last season and seeing diminishing returns from Valdes-Scantling (just six receptions for 44 yards in the final 11 games, including two playoff games), Gutekunst acknowledged earlier this offseason that the status quo isn’t good enough at the position.
Whether he’s willing to use the team’s first-round pick, No. 30 overall, on the position in a draft that might be the deepest its ever been at receiver remains to be seen.
“I know there's been a lot of conversations, and I've seen a couple mock drafts that have us taking receivers in the first round, which would obviously be a first for my time in Green Bay, which would be interesting,” Rodgers said during an ESPN Wisconsin interview earlier this offseason. “I know it's a really deep receiver class, but I trust Brian and his staff. He's done a heck of a job.”
The last time the Packers did take a wide receiver in the first round was 2002, when then-head coach/GM Mike Sherman took Florida State’s Javon Walker at No. 20 overall. Walker caught 89 passes for 1,382 yards and 12 touchdowns in his third NFL season in 2004, then suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 2005 opener after holding out throughout training camp. Thompson, who replaced Sherman as GM in January 2005, then traded Walker to the Denver Broncos for a second-round pick during the 2006 draft.
In the Super Bowl era, the Packers have taken a wide receiver in the first round only three other times: Florida State’s Barry Smith in 1973; Stanford’s James Lofton in 1978; and South Carolina’s Sterling Sharpe in 1988.
With other needs — including at tight end, inside linebacker, offensive tackle and on the defensive line — Gutekunst could opt to address a need elsewhere and take advantage of the deep receiver class by following Thompson’s approach and seeking value at the position on Day 2.
“It is a deep group. It’s pretty heavy at the top,” Gutekunst said at the NFL scouting combine earlier this offseason. “More numbers than what we’ve seen in the past. Going through draft meetings early, I was impressed with the class as a whole. It’ll be interesting how it falls, but there were some good players out there.”
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said in an ESPN Wisconsin interview recently that there are four sure-fire first-round wide receivers, all of whom could be gone by the time the Packers go on the clock: Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb, Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III and Clemson’s Tee Higgins. He predicted there could be five or six receivers who go in the first round because there are “three to four other guys who are all borderline firsts.”
Among them? Penn State’s KJ Hamler, LSU's Justin Jefferson, Notre Dame's Chase Claypool and Baylor’s Denzel Mims.
In addition to Jennings, Jones, Nelson, Cobb and Adams, the Packers also took two other wide receivers with premium picks during Thompson’s tenure: Texas A&M’s Terrence Murphy in the second round in 2005, and Stanford’s Ty Montgomery in the third round in 2015. Murphy suffered a career-ending neck injury in October 2005 after a promising start as a rookie; Montgomery moved to running back during the 2016 season and was traded to Baltimore midway through 2018.
While Adams put up big numbers despite missing four games with a foot injury (83 receptions for 997 yards and five touchdowns in just 12 games), running backs Aaron Jones (49 receptions) and Jamaal Williams (39 receptions) and tight end Jimmy Graham (38 receptions) were next as far as catches. Then came receivers Allen Lazard (35 catches for 477 yards after not making the 53-man roster coming out of training camp), Geronimo Allison (34 receptions for 287 yards) and Valdes-Scantling (26 catches for 452 yards).
Allison left in free agency for a one-year prove-it deal with the Detroit Lions, having been replaced by former Carolina Panthers second-round pick Devin Funchess. Even as Gutekunst acknowledged the need to add to the position, he expressed hope that the receivers already on the roster would be better in Year 2 of head coach Matt LaFleur’s offensive system.
“I think there’s another level just because this was Year 1. It takes a little time for those (coaches) to adapt to the players that you have,” Gutekunst said. “I think one thing that’s really good about this staff is I think whatever players we’re able to bring in here, they’re going to be able to adapt what they want to do to those guys.
“Obviously, the longer we’re around Matt and really getting to know what he wants to do offensively and defensively, we can adapt a little bit, too. Yeah, I’m excited just for Year 1 to Year 2 with our current players to see how they can expand on that, and then whatever additions we make hopefully will fit a little more with what they prefer to do.”
Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Lewspapers Wisconsin group.
