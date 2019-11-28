Packers may get a preview of life without Bulaga Sunday

Bulaga was having a turn-back-the-clock season before the injury against the 49ers, but it’s unclear whether the team will bring him back for a third contract, as general manager Brian Gutekunst must weigh Bulaga’s high level of play against his injury history. If they do move on in the spring, Turner would be a logical replacement.

But if Turner struggles at right tackle while Bulaga is out, it could be a sign that he’s better at guard and would mean other right tackle options would have to be explored if Bulaga didn’t come back next year.

Extra points

Still wanting to be smart about his players’ recovery from a long flight from the West Coast and with a trip to the East Coast coming up fast, players spent most of Wednesday in meetings and LaFleur made the practice little more than a walkthrough, with players not even wearing helmets. “Most of practice will be above-the-neck,” he said before practice. “We’ll get some movement in, because I think it’s important to get movement, but these guys probably didn’t go to bed until after 5 a.m. (on Monday), and I do think being rested is equally important as it is to go out there and get the practice reps.” …

In addition to Bulaga not practicing, veteran tight end Jimmy Graham (calf) and safety Will Redmond (foot) also did not participate. … Tight end Marcedes Lewis and cornerback Tramon Williams were listed as limited participants in practice while on LaFleur’s veteran rest program. … Linebacker Blake Martinez (hand), tight end Robert Tonyan (hip) and fullback Danny Vitale (knee) were all listed on the injury report but all three practiced in full. … Meanwhile, For the Giants, tight end Evan Engram, who has missed the last two games with a foot injury, didn’t practice and his status for Sunday is unclear. The Packers have struggled defending tight ends throughout the season and Engram leads the Giants in receptions (44) and receiving yards (467) this season.

Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Newspapers Wisconsin group.

