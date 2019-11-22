Packers: Matt LaFleur has ‘no regrets’ with not having little brother Mike on staff

“I’ll tell you what, I think everything works out for a reason and I couldn’t be more pleased with the guys we have working here,” LaFleur said, praising not only Hackett but quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, whom he might not have hired if not for Shanahan’s blocks. “Nathaniel Hackett has been a big support, a big help. He really sets the table for our offense. It didn’t work out, but I have no regrets about it. It’s been great.”

Asked if he’d like to one day work with his brother again, LaFleur dodged the question, saying, “That’s not even in my frame of mind to be honest with you. Especially where we’re at right now, we’re focused on just what’s in front of us. And what we have in front of us is a 9-1 football team. So that’s where my mind is.”

Told of LaFleur’s comments, Hackett said working for LaFleur has been “awesome” – a word he used six times during his response – and that the two have hit their stride along with Getsy, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the offensive staff in their game-planning and preparation.