GREEN BAY — Winston Moss was clearly irritated. With what? That was anyone’s guess.
Both times the Green Bay Packers longtime linebackers coach addressed reporters during the offseason program this spring, Moss glowered and was curt with his answers and. When asked why he was so perturbed, he wouldn’t say.
“I can’t help you,” Moss replied. “You ask a question, I’ll answer it.”
Perhaps – and to be clear, Moss never said this himself – some of the veteran coach’s less-than-cheerful disposition can be traced to the depth chart at outside linebacker, where the Packers did little to improve its options behind starters Clay Matthews and Nick Perry. If the two former first-round draft picks both stay fully healthy all season – something that the odds are against, given each of their injury histories – Moss’ crew should be fine; if Matthews and Perry miss any extended time, he and the Packers defense will be relying on largely unproven edge rushers with humble pedigrees and very little production heading into the season.
If that sounds familiar, one only needs to rewind to a year ago, when then-defensive coordinator Dom Capers admitted, “I think the biggest thing is our front two guys being able to stay healthy.”
Matthews (7.5 sacks) and Nick Perry (seven) weren’t able to do that last season. Although Matthews only missed two games – one with a groin injury and another with a hamstring injury – he missed parts of others with injuries, including a nagging knee injury that required minor postseason surgery. And while Perry played in 12 of the team’s 16 games, he broke his hand in Week 2 and played with a protective club cast for much of the season as a result. He also missed games with shoulder and ankle injuries, and like Matthews, missed all of the offseason practices.
Behind Matthews and Perry, the remaining outside linebackers on the roster — Kyler Fackrell (three), Ahmad Brooks (1.5), Reggie Gilbert (one), Vince Biegel (zero) and Chris Odom (zero)—had a combined 5.5 sacks.
“Obviously, you look at the depth at the outside linebacker position, and it’s not that great,” Matthews said.
Despite Matthews’ and Perry’s injury histories, the team did not add an edge rusher until taking a seventh-round flyer on Southeast Missouri State’s Kendall Donnerson – having eschewed a chance to take Texas-San Antonio pass-rusher Marcus Davenport with the No. 14 overall pick in order to trade back and gain the New Orleans Saints’ 2019 first-round pick. After the draft, first-year general manager Brian Gutekunst explained that the way the draft fell, he wasn’t going to reach for an edge rusher just because of need.
At this point, it seems unlikely that a legitimate pass-rusher will become available before the season begins, so the Packers probably will go with what they have. With that in mind, here’s a closer look at the linebacker position as the Packers prepare for training camp, which kicks off with its first practice on Thursday morning:
Burning Question
Will Matthews be revitalized under Mike Pettine?
Matthews, the Packers’ all-time leader in career sacks (80), has been to six Pro Bowls in his first eight seasons, and while last year might have been a down year for him (7.5 sacks), he still showed he can tilt the field at times – most notably with his overtime hit on DeShone Kizer in Cleveland, which not only prevented a touchdown but caused an interception that set up the game-winning touchdown. The problem is, that sort of thing hasn’t happened as frequently as it did in the past, leading to questions about Matthews’ future beyond this, the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract. Upon becoming defensive coordinator, Pettine vowed to use Matthews all over the field to create favorable matchups for him – which could help the 32-year-old return to his old form.
On the rise
Biegel.
There’s really nowhere to go but up for Biegel, the former University of Wisconsin star who underwent corrective surgery on both feet after last year’s rookie orientation camp and never got his feet under him in his first season. Now, he’s had an entire offseason program to learn Pettine’s scheme, get practice reps and enter training camp healthy, which will allow him to participate in padded practices – all things he missed out on a year ago.
Player to watch
Oren Burks.
The Packers experimented with the concept of a hybrid safety/linebacker last season, using veteran safety Morgan Burnett as a quasi-inside linebacker in sub packages after then-rookie Josh Jones had a tough time juggling diverse responsibilities while also acclimating himself to the NFL. Pettine likes those hybrids, too, but his preference is to use linebackers who have safety-like speed and coverage skills but still have linebacker size. Enter Burks, a third-round pick from Vanderbilt who has a high football IQ, good athleticism and some history as a safety in college.
Key competition
Outside linebacker rotation.
Opportunity is clearly knocking for Fackrell, who is entering his third season but has yet to have an impact as a former third-round pick at a position sorely lacking proven depth. He’ll be battling Biegel, Odom and Gilbert, who flashed during a late-season call-up to the 53-man roster after two years on the practice squad. Playing extensively in the final two games of the season against Minnesota and Detroit after the Packers were eliminated from playoff contention, Gilbert registered four quarterback pressures and three quarterback hits on the Vikings’ Case Keenum and earned his first NFL sack against the Lions’ Matthew Stafford.
