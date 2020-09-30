Packers: Linebacker Summers looking to shine bright under lights

For his part, Summers said he enjoyed that aspect of his job against the Saints, especially given that he was matching wits on audibles and adjustments with future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback – and fellow native Texan – Drew Brees all night.

“It was super exciting. I mean, this guy got drafted when I was like 4 years old. So I’ve grown up watching him and respecting him as a quarterback,” Summers said. “He’s a great player, so to line up against him, see him calling out my number for whatever their play was going to be, and me trying to disguise, it was one of those things that I’ll definitely cherish. Great first experience, for sure. Wouldn’t have wanted to start off any other way.

“I love having the responsibility of being a leader out there, having to communicate calls, get people lined up. So I was just excited. I didn’t really feel nervous. I didn’t even really think about the fact that I was lined up against Drew Brees and guys like Alvin Kamara until probably like the second or third series I was in. I was kind of like, ‘This is cool.’ I was just trying to go out there and just focus on what my responsibility was.”