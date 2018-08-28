GREEN BAY — When Vince Biegel self-assesses, he feels good about two things: His haircut – or lack thereof; and his preseason, despite a lack of eye-catching plays.
The former University of Wisconsin star enters the Green Bay Packers’ preseason finale Thursday night at Kansas City with a nondescript stat line: Five tackles, zero sacks, zero pass break-ups, one fumble recovery – with four of his five tackles having come in last week’s loss at Oakland. While fellow outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert has accumulated 3.5 sacks and been among the most talked-about players of camp, Biegel has done little to draw attention to himself.
But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t had a solid camp – or is in grave danger of not making the roster when final cuts come down on Saturday.
“If you ask, ‘Vince, do you like where you’re at?’ Obviously, I’m happy where I’m at, but I’m always trying to get better. I’m not in this to be complacent,” Biegel said after Tuesday’s closed practice. “Am I happy with where I’m at? Yeah, I am, but I think I can get a lot better – there’s a lot of room for improvement. That’s what I’m excited about the rest of the season – I’m excited to continue to grow and progress this season.”
It's important to note that one reason Biegel is happy with his camp is, well, he’s happy to just have had a camp. After the Packers picked him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Biegel only took part in the rookie orientation camp before undergoing surgery on both feet. He missed all of the offseason organized team activity practices and minicamp and sat out all of training camp before starting his rookie year on the physically unable to perform list.
He finally made his NFL debut on Nov. 6 against Detroit and ended up playing in nine games, finishing with 13 tackles (eight solo), one tackle for loss, three quarterback pressures and one quarterback hit while adding six tackles on special teams, tied for second-most on the team.
His special-teams work and potential on defense are why Biegel probably isn’t in danger of being released this weekend. While he said Tuesday that he’s “very confident” in his status, he also admitted that “all the players in this locker room, when it’s the cutdown to the 53-man roster, I think every player is going to be a little nervous.”
Packers coach Mike McCarthy was pleased with Biegel’s production against the Raiders, calling his and Gilbert’s performances “definitely a bright spot” on an otherwise disappointing night.
“He was productive,” McCarthy said. “Our defense clearly played better than our offense overall, but I thought Vince did some really good things.”
McCarthy said the Packers would like to carry at least six outside linebackers on the 53-man roster, although that’s subject to change based on other positions of strength and whether other players merit roster spots over some of the backup linebackers. Biegel appears to be fourth or fifth on the depth chart behind Clay Matthews, Nick Perry, Gilbert and perhaps Kyler Fackrell.
“You’d like to have six, you’d like to have seven. You always want as much competition as possible,” McCarthy said. “That’s why it’s important for Vince Biegel and these other guys to take a step.”
The challenge for Biegel is that in defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s scheme, the “rush” end is predominantly a pass-rushing position while the opposite outside linebacker drops into coverage more frequently. Matthews, Biegel and Fackrell have worked mostly on that side, where the opportunities to get after the quarterback are less prevalent.
“He’s been such a professional in how he’s gone about his business and understanding the bigger concepts. With him, it’s not counting your reps, it’s making your reps count,” Matthews said of Biegel. “I think with him, when he’s gotten his opportunity, he’s shown that he can make plays. Whereas maybe Reggie might have the sacks and it’s a good story, Vince might just have to continue with his role right now, which is to spell Nick and myself and come in there and make a play here and there and obviously contribute on special teams.
“We’re kind of cut from the same cloth. He gets it. I don’t think he’s ever down on himself. I’m sure his answers are the PC answers where he’s always trying to be the best Vince and this and that, but that’s his motto and that’s how he lives by it. He works hard every day, and you’ve got to respect a man who does that.”
For his part, Biegel admitted it has been difficult not to chase plays and feel pressure to do something more attention-grabbing.
“Sometimes when you overextend yourself, that’s when you have negative plays and you make mistakes,” Biegel said. “I’m not going to press. I’m going to go out there and do what I’m supposed to and do it right. If it’s drop in coverage, I’m going to drop in coverage. If it’s to rush the passer, I’m going to rush the passer. I’m not going to go out there and be somebody I’m not.
“Whatever role they want me at – whether that’s dropping, covering, blitzing, whatever they want me to do – I’m going to go out there and compete and do that at a high level.”
And if he does that, Biegel said, the plays will come. Until then, he might have to do something else attention-grabbing after final cuts – like one of his infamous creative haircuts from his UW days.
“There were some classics back at Wisconsin,” said Biegel, who famously had a motion W carved into his hair one year. “Stay tuned.”
