Packers: Limited pass rush failing to make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable

“From a pressure standpoint, we haven’t been as good,” Pettine acknowledged. “You’d like to be able to pressure more, so you hope the circumstances of the game allow us to do it. But again, that’s not something we’re going to say ‘Listen, we’re just going to call (blitzes) just for the sake of calling ‘em.’”

Outside linebackers coach Mike Smith, pointing to ankle injuries Za’Darius Smith and Rashan Gary sustained early in the season, added, “It’s going to be fine. I’m not even worried. I’m not even stressed about it, haven’t lost sleep over it. When it all gets rolling, everybody’s feeling good and everybody’s back into it, it’ll change.”

So when is the right time to be more aggressive?

“A lot of factors go into it. It’s situational, it’s the status of the game, it’s how we feel about a certain matchup, and some of it’s also down-and-distance driven,” Pettine replied. “You might have a range of yardage where (you say), ‘Hey listen, when they get in this grouping and it’s this D and D, this is where we want to pull the trigger on this.’ And sometimes that area of your call sheet goes untapped because those situations don’t come up.