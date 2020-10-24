Packers: Limited pass rush failing to make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable

GREEN BAY — Rex Ryan knows how much easier it is to critique from his comfy chair in the ESPN studios. But he also knows Mike Pettine, knows what the Green Bay Packers defense is designed to do, and knows that his former protégé — the guy Ryan calls his “right-hand man” — can fix whatever is ailing the Packers’ struggling pass rush.
Ryan, the former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator, New York Jets head coach and Buffalo Bills head coach has watched much of the Packers’ first five games this season, including last Sunday’s 38-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which the pass rush failed to sack 43-year-old quarterback Tom Brady and rarely made him even slightly uncomfortable in the pocket. While a 4-0 start with a dazzlingly productive offense masked it, the Packers’ pass rush hasn’t been up to the standard it set a year ago with high-priced free-agent outside linebackers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith leading the way off the edge.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Packers finished last season with 304 total quarterback pressures. As of now, they’re on pace for just 170. And the Smiths, who had a combined 25.5 sacks and 108 pressures last season, have managed just 20 combined pressures through five games. While Za’Darius Smith has five sacks (with three having come against Atlanta on Oct. 5), Preston Smith has just a half-sack entering Sunday’s road game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
So much for the Smith Bros.’ plans for an even more impressive second act after last year’s debut.
And to hear Ryan tell it, the Packers – and specifically Pettine, their third-year defensive coordinator – need to get more aggressive.
“My challenge with Pettine is, look, Mike Pettine has been around some of the greatest defensive minds in the history of the game. There’s not a smarter guy in the league than Mike Pettine. He’s a brilliant guy. He was my right-hand man,” Ryan said. “So when I look at that, I know he knows better. And I also know, ‘C’mon, dude. We can do a hell of a lot more. You can win games yourself (on defense).’
“Last year, there were times where the offense struggled but the defense picked the whole team up. And that’s what they’re going to have to do if they’re going to be a championship-level team. I think you’ve got to take a hard look.
“I know Pettine is smart enough to get the job done. Your No. 1 job is to win games, period. You want to win games. And they’ve done a great job of that to this point. But sometimes you’ll take it for granted. And look, I’ve been guilty of that. I promise you. But sometimes you’ve got to wake up. If your plan is to move forward and try to win championships, you can’t just do it with one side of the ball. And I think right now, as good as that offense has played up until this past week, I think that’s what you kind of went to.
“Mike Pettine, here he’s coming under fire, and yet last year, the team was 13-3, and this year they’ve lost one game. I get it. They had a bad performance. But I don’t think this is going to continue. I know Mike. He’s a smart guy. Sometimes I just want to challenge him. Like, ‘Pet, pretend you have a horrible offense, and just go smack the hell out of people.’ And that’s what sometimes I wish he would do. I wish he’d go back to the days where we really struggled offensively and we couldn’t afford to give up a dang score.
“He knows it all. He’s got every damn play we ever called. It’ll be interesting to see how moving forward after the sting of this first loss how it affects these guys. I truly believe he’s going to turn it up, and I think he’s going to turn it up this week.”
While the flamboyant Ryan talks a good game, Pettine is more low-key in his approach. While frustrated with the lack of pass-rushing success himself, he insisted he would ratchet up the pressure by blitzing if the game plan and opponent don’t allow. On Sunday, for instance, he’ll have to balance the importance of pressuring Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson with Watson’s ability to escape the pocket, throw on the move and run for big yardage.
Through six games, Watson has 23 rushes for 109 yards and a touchdown, but he’s also been sacked 19 times — third-most in the NFL.
“From a pressure standpoint, we haven’t been as good,” Pettine acknowledged. “You’d like to be able to pressure more, so you hope the circumstances of the game allow us to do it. But again, that’s not something we’re going to say ‘Listen, we’re just going to call (blitzes) just for the sake of calling ‘em.’”
Outside linebackers coach Mike Smith, pointing to ankle injuries Za’Darius Smith and Rashan Gary sustained early in the season, added, “It’s going to be fine. I’m not even worried. I’m not even stressed about it, haven’t lost sleep over it. When it all gets rolling, everybody’s feeling good and everybody’s back into it, it’ll change.”
So when is the right time to be more aggressive?
“A lot of factors go into it. It’s situational, it’s the status of the game, it’s how we feel about a certain matchup, and some of it’s also down-and-distance driven,” Pettine replied. “You might have a range of yardage where (you say), ‘Hey listen, when they get in this grouping and it’s this D and D, this is where we want to pull the trigger on this.’ And sometimes that area of your call sheet goes untapped because those situations don’t come up.
“You’ve got to pick and choose your moments. We’re not going to do it just to be reckless and just to say, ‘Hey, we’re doing it.’ But, when we do bring pressure and we do bring five or five or more, then we need to effective. We just haven’t been good enough at it, and that’s on me and that’s on us as a coaching staff to get it right.”
Last season, Pettine sent five or more pass rushers on just 17.8% of opposing quarterbacks’ drop-backs — ranking the Packers 29th in the 32-team NFL. The Baltimore Ravens blitzed the most, at a rate of 48.7%
So far this season, the Packers have sent five or more rushers on 21.5% of dropbacks, which ranks 23rd in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the highest at 47.3%.
On a game-to-game basis, Pettine blitzed more last week against the Buccaneers than he had in the previous four weeks. His blitz rates were 19.4% against Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, 23.7% against Detroit’s Matthew Stafford, 13.2% against New Orleans’ Drew Brees, 17.8% against Atlanta’s Matt Ryan and a season-high 37.9% against Brady last week.
