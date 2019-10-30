GREEN BAY — Having found asking prices too extravagant to swing a deal at the NFL’s trade deadline Tuesday afternoon, and buried at the bottom of the waiver-wire pecking order by virtue of their 7-1 start to the season, the Green Bay Packers will have to improve from within as they make a playoff push during the second half of the season.
The team did make three moves Tuesday and have one roster opening as a result, having promoted cornerback/returner Tremon Smith from the practice squad and released wide receiver/returner Darrius Shepherd and tight end Evan Baylis.
Smith was on the Packers’ active roster earlier this season after being claimed on waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 17. He played in three games before being released and signed back to the practice squad, having served as the team’s kickoff returner, returning three kickoffs for 68 yards (22.7-yard average) with a 25-yarder being his longest return.
Shepherd had a crucial fumble on a punt return during the team’s Oct. 14 one-point win over the Detroit Lions and was taken off kickoff returns last week, when Chandon Sullivan replaced him against the Chiefs. Shepherd also allowed a late punt to hit the ground and roll down to the Green Bay 2-yard line, although the offense was able to run out the rest of the clock in the fourth quarter despite starting the drive backed up.
Baylis has been shuttled between the active roster and the practice squad in recent weeks. His release presumably opens a roster spot either for safety Ibraheim Campbell, who is coming off reconstructive knee surgery and is on the physically unable to perform list, or rookie tight end Jace Sternberger, who has been on injured reserve following an ankle injury suffered in the preseason finale. Both players began practicing earlier this month.
Meanwhile, the Packers were in the market for wide receiver help, according to two league sources, but they didn’t find any trades that general manager Brian Gutekunst deemed to be worth making. One league source said the Packers were among the teams to inquire about New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson, but ESPN.com reported that the Jets wanted a second-round pick for Anderson. The Packers reportedly were willing to part with a fourth-round pick.
Now that the trade deadline has passed, all players who are released by their teams – even vested veterans – must pass through the waiver system. Claiming order goes in reverse order of records, so the winless Cincinnati Bengals (0-8) and Miami Dolphins (0-7) have first dibs while the league’s top teams – the New England Patriots (8-0), San Francisco 49ers (7-0), New Orleans Saints (7-1) and Packers are at the back of the line.
Asked late in camp about making trades, Gutekunst explained the process as a matter of weighing immediate needs versus long-term opportunities. Last year at the trade deadline, he sent former Pro Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins for a fourth-round pick.
“I don’t know if tempted is the right word. I think we’re looking at all possibilities, and if it’s the right guy, I’d have no issues doing that if it’s the right player,” Gutekunst said of giving up a draft pick for a player at a position of need. “Those conversations are happening all the time. But it’s a little bit of a delicate balance. You’re looking to try to improve your team, but you also know one injury away changes your needs.”
As a result, upgrading at the receiver position will have to come from improved play and greater contributions from within, which has already happened with the emergence of Allen Lazard and the recent contributions of former UW-Whitewater standout Jake Kumerow. Lazard enters Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers with 12 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown, and Kumerow has caught eight passes for 140 yards and one touchdown.
The Packers are also hoping to get Davante Adams back this week after their No. 1 wide receiver missed the past four games with a turf toe injury sustained on Sept. 26.
“Luckily for myself and our staff, we’ve come into a pretty good situation where we’ve got a lot of good players – not only good football players but good people,” coach Matt LaFleur said earlier this week. “I can’t say enough about that locker room, the guys pulling all in the same direction with one common goal and that is to go 1-0 every week.”
