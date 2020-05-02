Packers: LaFleur welcomes coaching both Rodgers, Love at same time

GREEN BAY — At some point, after everyone is done chiming in with their two cents on what Jordan Love’s arrival means for Aaron Rodgers. and pontificating on whether the Green Bay Packers decision to use a first-round pick on Love with a future Pro Football Hall of Famer still on the roster was a stroke of genius or a career-killing overreach, Matt LaFleur is actually going to have to coach both of them.
At the same time.
While the second-year head coach is the boss, and he’s coming off a rookie season in which he led the team to a 13-3 record and a berth in the NFC Championship Game, he will still have to thread a challenging needle of being excited about his new pupil in the raw-but-gifted youngster Love and desperately needing Rodgers, who figures to be the starter for at least the next two years because of the combination of his contract and Love being such project. A talented project, but a project nonetheless.
How LaFleur will negotiate those relationship waters will be among the subplots that will follow the Packers throughout not only the 2020 season but for as long as Rodgers and Love share a meeting room and depth chart. Coaching is certainly about scheme and play-calling and innovation in game-planning, but it’s also about managing personalities and egos. And LaFleur surely knows that.
After last weekend’s draft, LaFleur was asked during a conference call with Wisconsin reporters how he intended to handle the dynamic with Rodgers, Love and backup Tim Boyle in the quarterback room, where LaFleur spent much of his meeting time last season.
“I just think that’s our job as coaches, whether it’s Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Tim Boyle …,“ LaFleur replied. “Our job is to provide those guys with the support to try to help them any way we can so they achieve their potential. That’ll always be my mindset, whether dealing with Aaron or a rookie. That’s why I got into coaching, because you love working with people. We have a great group. I love all those guys, and just looking forward to being able to communicate with those guys more on regular basis moving forward here.”
When LaFleur will be able to coach his quarterbacks in person is anyone’s guess, as the NFL’s offseason programs are being conducted remotely via video conferencing programs because of the COVID-19 crisis. But when he does, he’ll have to acknowledge that he was on board with the Love selection and didn’t protest the pick for not giving a team that was a win away from a Super Bowl berth more immediate help.
Fifteen years ago, when then-general manager Ted Thompson took the free-falling Rodgers at No. 24 overall, then-head coach Mike Sherman and his staff were begging him not to take the quarterback. That wasn’t the case with the Love pick, based on LaFleur’s excited reaction captured on camera during the joint ESPN/NFL Network broadcast, and by his and GM Brian Gutekunst’s comments in the wake of the selection.
When Gutekunst was asked if LaFleur had been on board with the Love selection, Gutekunst said the two discussed it and that he wouldn’t have foisted a player on his coach that wasn’t wanted.
“Matt is on the (line) with me throughout the draft,” Gutekunst explained. “(The coaches), they spent some time with Jordan and were very much part of the evaluation phase. They were very much aware of where we were moving to.
“To pick Jordan when we did, Matt was on the line with us and understood where I was coming from. With a second-year head coach, I certainly wasn’t going to give him a player he didn’t want.”
Nevertheless, in an NFL.com interview in which he said “I sincerely love the guy” when asked about Rodgers but also said he is “pumped” to coach Love, LaFleur had said that he wanted Rodgers to remain the Packers leader “for a long time.”
Asked by local reporters how he defines that phrase, LaFleur replied, “You know how this league works. I know you guys get tired of me saying this, but it’s about getting better each and every day and we’re going to take it week to week. In my mind, I think is Aaron by far the best quarterback I’ve ever been around. I think he’s the best ever to play the game. I hope he can play until he decides he doesn’t want to play anymore.”
For his part, Rodgers hasn’t spoken publicly since Love was drafted, although he did reach out to Love the day after the pick and spoke to his new protégé. Having endured less-than-terrific treatment from Brett Favre during his first two years as Favre’s understudy, it’s hard to imagine Rodgers would treat Love poorly because he’d look like a hypocrite.
Meanwhile, in an ironic twist, Favre spoke out in support of Rodgers during multiple radio interviews last week, saying the Packers sent a message of “disrespect” toward Rodgers and that the team had “burned a bridge” with Rodgers by using a first-round pick on his eventual replacement instead of immediate help at wide receiver.
Asked if he was concerned that Rodgers might not be interested in helping Love, LaFleur replied, “I don’t think so. I think Aaron is a pro. I can’t say enough about his leadership, his value, his important to this football team. He is the one that leads us out there. I know he’s going to be a great mentor and I’m excited to get back to work with all these guys.”
Added Gutekunst: “(It’s hard) to play quarterback in the National Football League, and Jordan’s got a lot to learn. Really, the plan is going to be for him to come in and learn Matt’s system as best he can and try to support his teammates and help this team get to where we’re trying to get to. Obviously, with where we took him, we think a lot of him. And we think that down the road he certainly has all the ability to be a difference-maker at the position. But these things take time, and especially at that position. He’s got a lot of work ahead of him but if we didn’t feel that he was ready to put the time in, obviously we wouldn’t have taken him.”
Regardless, the entire football world will be watching to see how effectively Rodgers maintains his level of play – or regains his NFL MVP form after two down years by his standards – and how quickly Love develops. Just as Rodgers did during the 2007 season – Favre’s last in Green Bay – Love will have to show enough improvement to give the organization enough confidence to move ahead with him instead of one of the all-time greats.
“The reason that back then we moved from Brett to Aaron was because of what Aaron had done his first three years here. And that’s got to happen with Jordan,” Gutekunst said. “He has to be able to do the work and he has to do that for us to make us believe that he can be a starting quarterback in the National Football League.
“We drafted him in the first round, we certainly think he has that kind of talent. But that’s not enough in the National Football League. You’ve got to work, you’ve got to earn it, you’ve got to become a good enough player. Again, we have one of the best to ever lace them up, and we’re shooting for championships for as long as he’s here, and we expect him to be here for quite a while.”
NFL note
The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Packers safety Ibraheim Campbell.
Campbell, who turns 28 on May 13, spent much of last season recovering from a knee injury before Green Bay activated him from the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Nov. 5.
He played seven games with three starts and had 15 tackles as well as two special-teams stops during the 2019 regular season. He had two tackles on defense plus three stops on special teams during the Packers’ two playoff games.
The 2015 fourth-round draft pick from Northwestern has played for the Cleveland Browns (2015-17), Houston Texans (2017), Dallas Cowboys (2018), New York Jets (2018) and Packers (2018-19).
