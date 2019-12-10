Packers: LaFleur gets back to work after blasé offensive showing vs. Redskins

Those near-miss plays included Rodgers not seeing an open Allen Lazard downfield; Rodgers and tight end Jimmy Graham failing to connect on a deep shot play that should have been a 46-yard touchdown to give the Packers a 21-0 lead; a well-designed screen pass to Jamaal Williams that was ruined by a missed blocking assignment; and a third-down Rodgers throw to Jones down the left sideline that might’ve been a 64-yard touchdown but was slightly overthrown after LaFleur said Jones went inside instead of outside before his attempted over-the-shoulder catch.

“I think the details separate you. And when I talk about all the plays that we left out there, I think not all of us were on our details,” LaFleur said of what it’ll take this week to get the offense going again. “Again, it starts with the coaching. We’ll make sure that we do a great job of communicating what we’re trying to get accomplished on every play and why.

“Ultimately, they have to go out there and make the plays. But – and I say this to the team – ‘We’re all in this together.’ There’s no doubt about it, and I love the mentality of our guys. I don’t think anybody was satisfied with yesterday. And I’d be disappointed if they were there.”

Extra points

The Packers activated recently unretired veteran offensive lineman Jared Veldheer from the exempt/commissioner permission list and released offensive lineman Adam Pankey to make room on the 53-man roster. Veldheer was claimed on waivers last week from New England after the Patriots released him in the wake of his decision to play again. Veldheer decided to retire in spring after one offseason practice. … LaFleur liked what the Packers got out of their three tight-end sets Sunday, including one downfield completion to Graham “I thought it was a good pretty effective personnel grouping for us,” LaFleur said. “Every time you go into a game, you’re trying to think about what is the best way to attack somebody, and they had some tendencies that we thought we could go after.” … While LaFleur praised new punt returner Tyler Ervin for being so productive – his 51 return yards put the Packers well into the black after starting the game at minus-8 on the season – he emphasized the blocking unit had its best day, too. “We definitely did a much better job blocking to allow the return to get started,” LaFleur said. “And then he made a couple guys miss and it was exciting. I thought he did some really good things.”

