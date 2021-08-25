Packers: King ready to ‘uphold my side of the bargain’

In his first four seasons, the 2017 second-round pick played in only 41 of a possible 64 regular-season games because of various injuries, including missing five games last season with a quadriceps injury. He actually missed more games during his first two seasons (17) than he played in (15).

In 2019, when he took a more professional approach to his offseason conditioning and lifestyle, it altered the trajectory of his career. He wound up having his healthiest and best season, playing in a career-high 15 games (14 starts) and leading the Packers in interceptions with five.

“Of course we’re all human; we’re going to go through those ebbs and flows of emotions,” King said. “But that’s how you know you’re doing something worthwhile — because it’s not going to be easy. It shouldn’t be easy. You know? Guys are dealing with injuries all type of ways, and guys have gotten through it. If anybody can get through it, I can.”