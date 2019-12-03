Packers: Kicker Crosby weathering tough times thanks to teammates

What he appreciated more was LaFleur’s and his teammates’ support.

“I mean, I did my job. But there was a lot going on,” Crosby said. “I’m just so thankful for the guys in this locker room and the support that I feel and everyone reaching out and anything they can do to help me. It’s been great.

“We’ve had a tough couple of days as a family. I’ve just been praying, and (want) everyone (to) just keep Brittany, my sister-in-law’s family, in your prayers, and my brother and our family. It’s not anything you ever want to go through. She fought ’til the end.”

Crosby, his wife Molly and the couple’s five children flew to Austin, Texas, on Friday after getting the news, then made the half-hour drive to his hometown of Georgetown to be with his brother and the rest of the Crosby family. While Molly and the kids stayed in Texas, Mason met his teammates in the New York/New Jersey area on Saturday, kicked in the game Sunday and then flew back to Texas Sunday evening.

“Obviously, it’s a really tough situation for him. Our hearts are go out to him and his family,” said veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga, Crosby’s teammate since 2010. “He’s a true pro. You saw it. He was here. He did his job and did it at a high level. It just speaks to the type of guy he is.”