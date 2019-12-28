Packers: Kicker Crosby has been near-perfect since last year's Motor City meltdown

For his part, Crosby said at midweek that he didn’t have any sort of epiphany after that five-miss game against the Lions and that the game hasn’t served as motivation for him this season.

“Honestly, I look back at last year and some of it’s just a blur. I really don’t have a ton of memories of what those games were, even the games after it. I just put my head down, came into work every day and made sure I enjoyed the time with my teammates, my time here in this locker room and went out and tried to execute at a high level every game,” Crosby said. “I was mentally and physically tired after the season last year but felt very satisfied with the way I’ve turned it around and rebounded from that game.

“I just went back to work. We had a Monday night game the following week (a 33-30 win over San Francisco in which Crosby made three PATs and field goals of 29, 39, 51 and 27 yards, the last of them being a game-winner as time expired) and I made sure that I hit all my processes through that week. Didn’t really over-correct, over-do anything like that. And that’s the biggest thing. That’s sometimes the hardest thing to do in any sport – and, honestly, anything in life – is just, when something happens, when you make a mistake, whenever things aren’t going your way, over-correcting, overdoing things can actually lead to more mistakes.