Packers: Kenosha incident disturbs LaFleur

GREEN BAY — Using words like “disgusting” and “disturbing” to describe the police-involved shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, an emotional Matt LaFleur said Monday that he and the Green Bay Packers’ players leadership council met after Monday’s practice to discuss how they could use their platforms to affect change in the wake of the incident.
“It’s amazing to me that this is still happening,” the Packers second-year head coach said following the meeting, which was led by veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis and held immediately after Monday’s practice. “So (we) wanted to get our guys’ perspective and try to float around some ideas on how we can make a difference and use our platform, because things have to change. The social injustice, the police brutality, the antiquated laws — (we’ve) just got to bring awareness to everybody that Black lives matter. We can’t stand for this any longer.”
LaFleur was referring to how Kenosha police shot a man in the back multiple times on Sunday evening, setting off protests and unrest in a city on the Wisconsin-Illinois border roughly the side of Green Bay. A video of the incident, which LaFleur and the players saw Monday morning, shows an officer grab the man, identified as Jacob Blake, by the shirt as he tried to get into his vehicle. Seven shots then ring out on the video as Blake is apparently struck multiple times from point-blank range.
“When you watch something like that, it’s just so disgusting,” LaFleur said in a Zoom video conference call with reporters which began late because of the meeting with the leadership council. “It’s disturbing. I watched it once, and I just don’t even know what to think. I know I don’t know all the facts around the case, but it keeps happening over and over and over again. It blows my mind that we’re sitting here in 2020 and we can’t treat everybody the same. I don’t know. I’m just kind of at a loss for words.”
The Packers released a video featuring a host of players — and LaFleur — in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 25, but LaFleur and the players agreed Monday that there needs to be more than mere conversation and social media postings moving forward.
“This is bigger than football,” he said. “It’s awesome to know that we have some compassionate guys out there on this football team. They care about each other, but also, they care about just what’s going on in society. They’re a bunch of selfless guys. I’m just really proud of that group and I’m excited to see what we can come up with as a group.
“I think awareness is great, I think awareness is at an all-time high right now, but how do you hold people accountable and to ensure that these types of events don’t take place? It’s just mind-blowing to me.”
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke at length during a Zoom call with reporters about his concerns about systemic issues within police departments while also supporting the officers he has interacted with over the years, including those who provide security for the team during road trips.
“Like we talked about in the video that we put out, there’s a systemic problem, and until the problem is fixed, this is going to be an all-too-common sighting in this country,” Rodgers said. “I’m not going to comment directly on the (Kenosha) video until more facts come out. But, obviously, it’s something where as a non-police officer, I think what a lot of us naturally question is, ‘When is lethal force necessary?’ Again, I think that goes to a systematic problem that needs to be addressed at some point. There’s antiquated laws that are prejudicial against people of color in this state.
“I think the governor and the folks at the Capitol need to take a hard look at some of those systems that are in place (with the) way that we’re training our police officers. Again, I know a ton of them, a lot of them have traveled with us over the years. I’ve been pulled over a couple of times and had nice interactions, which aren’t the norm for everybody on this squad. But I have a lot of love and affection for those guys that I’ve seen on a regular basis here for 15 years, and one action by a cop doesn’t mean that every cop is unfit for duty or racist. But it gives them a bad name. It’s a bad look.
“I hope there can be cops who can speak out as we’re speaking out about these things and be as disgusted at this unfortunate norm has become in our country. But it starts with the system that’s in place. Until the system is changed, there’s not going to be a whole lot of change.”
Rodgers said that the most important next step is for people to listen to each other instead of shouting their own opinions on social media or elsewhere.
“I’ve always tried to listen first, and listening involves being silent,” Rodgers said. “I think there’s too many opinions. There’s an entitlement that comes with a lot of opinions. There’s a lot of opinions and statements made out of emotion. When you react first out of emotion, you lack the ability to listen. I think in listening, you find that empathy. And it’s only through empathy and understanding that you can truly I think have a better awareness about kind of what the actual issues are, being a white male. That’s what I’ve been trying to do for years.
“I grew up playing sports, playing basketball. I never saw color. It was just my friends, and there was no difference, but when you start listening and understanding, you realize the reality that you grew up in is much different than the reality that many of my teammates have grown up in. I think that’s the first step toward educating yourself about what some of these issues are and the root of them. I’ll say it again—this is a systemic problem. Until the system’s changed, there’s not going to be a whole lot of change in this country.”
Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Newspapers Wisconsin group.
