Packers: Jones to get even more touches as playoffs approach

GREEN BAY — Throughout the season, Matt LaFleur has resisted.
He’s insisted that he could not, should not and would not overuse running back Aaron Jones, not only because he wanted to keep one of his greatest offensive threats healthy, but because he believed Jamaal Williams more than merited his own chunk of playing time because of his own redeeming qualities.
But as the Green Bay Packers first-year head coach preps for Sunday’s regular-season finale at Detroit and what he hopes will be an extended playoff run – and one that begins with a first-round bye – LaFleur is at least mulling the idea of giving Jones the bulk of the Packers’ offensive snaps and touches.
In the wake of Monday night’s 23-10 victory at Minnesota, where Jones played 52 of the Packers’ 77 offensive snaps (67.5%) and Williams played only 21 (27.2%) after suffering a shoulder injury, LaFleur acknowledged that it might be time to adjust those snap counts.
“To a certain extent, I’d say that could be true,” LaFleur said. “(Against the Vikings), unfortunately Jamaal went out and Aaron had to carry more of the load. And to his credit, he did a great job.”
Jones finished Monday night having carried 23 times for a career-high 154 yards, including 21- and 56-yard touchdown runs. He enters Sunday 16 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard season, having carried 211 times for 984 yards (4.7 yards per carry) with 16 rushing touchdowns.
Jones has also caught 47 passes (second-most on the team behind No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams’ 76) for 431 yards and three more touchdowns, giving him 19 total TDs on the season – one shy of Ahman Green’s 2003 single-season franchise record of 20.
“He’s electric. Any time he touches the ball he can go the distance. He’s got that next level speed,” LaFleur said. “When he gets to that second level, he can take it the distance.
“He’s been so valuable, really in all three phases in terms of out of the backfield as a receiver and in pass protection. He’s done a great job all season long, as well. So he’s a pretty versatile back and we’re lucky to have him.”
LaFleur has felt fortunate to have Williams, too, though, which is why he was so ardent in continuing his job-sharing arrangement between the two.
Williams, who according to the team’s injury report would have been a non-participant have the team practiced on Christmas Day, enters Sunday having carried 107 times for 460 yards (4.3-yard average) and one touchdown while catching 39 passes (third-most on the team) for 253 yards and a team-leading five receiving touchdowns.
For the season, Jones has played 588 snaps (59.4%) to Williams’ 373 snaps (37.7%). No. 3 running back Dexter Williams has been active for only three games this season and played six offensive snaps – a number recently added return specialist Tyler Ervin topped on Monday night, when he played seven snaps on offense in addition to handling returns.
“I would say we’ve got a couple good ones,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers replied when asked if he agreed with the idea that running backs are interchangeable. “We ran the ball well (against Minnesota). Jonesy obviously had the big (56-yard) run that kind of put us over the top, but I thought him and Jamaal played really well. And, we got Tyler in there, had a couple touches as well. It was a solid game for us.”
For his part, Jones has said all season that the time-share between him and Williams has benefited both him and the team this season, and has repeatedly emphasized that the two are friends and support one another.
Jones, a fifth-round pick from Texas-El Paso in 2017, and Williams, a fourth-round pick from BYU that year, share the same agent (Leigh Steinberg) and befriended each other even before they were drafted to the same team.
That said, Jones acknowledged after Monday night’s game that he knew exactly how many yards he needed to reach 1,000 and that he’d love to get his 20th touchdown – and more – before the playoffs arrive.
“Twenty touchdowns is big at any level,” Jones said. “If you ask me, you don’t see too many people putting up 20 in high school, college, wherever. So to do it at this level would be big time. I feel like it would put me up there with an elite group of players. Just keep scoring the ball and see where I’m at after next week.”
And crossing the 1,000-yard barrier?
“I feel like any back, that’s one of your main goals, to reach 1,000,” said Jones, who ran for 1,321 yards as a sophomore at UTEP in 2014 and 1,773 yards as a senior. “That’s always been one of my goals every year from high school – well, high school is more than 1,000 – to college on up is to reach 1,000 yards. It would’ve been since to get it (against Minnesota), but it’s going to happen eventually. Next week we’ll get it.”
Extra points
Jamaal Williams wasn’t the only one who would not have practiced Wednesday due to injury. The Packers also listed veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga (groin), fullback Danny Vitale (knee) and safety Will Redmond (hamstring) as non-participants. … Tight end Jimmy Graham and cornerback Tramon Williams also would not have practiced as part of their veteran rest protocol. … Among the others who would have been limited in practice were nose tackle Kenny Clark (ankle), outside linebacker Rashan Gary (shoulder), wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), center Corey Linsley (back) and defensive end Dean Lowry (ankle).