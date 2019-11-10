Packers' Jones scores 3 TDs in 24-16 win over Carolina

Jones tied it up with a 5-yard touchdown run. Jones now has a career-high 11 scores on the ground this season.

Joey Slye knocked in a 50-yard field goal to put the Panthers ahead 10-7 at the start of the second quarter.

Allen fumbled with 12:46 to play in the second quarter. Montravius Adams recovered it for the Packers, and Rodgers linked up with Davante Adams for a 37-yard gain two plays later. The reception set up Jones’ second score of the night, a 1-yard run that put the Packers ahead 14-10 with 9:20 to play in the first half.

Rodgers found Jimmy Graham down the middle for a 48-yard gain with 2:53 to go before halftime. But the Panthers, who are allowing the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL, kept the Packers out of end zone. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur elected to go for the touchdown instead of attempting the field goal and Gerald McCoy blew up a Jamaal Williams’ run to end the first half.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vernon Butler opened the second half with a sack on Rodgers. The Panthers had two on the day to bring their season total to a league-leading 36. But Rodgers answered by leading a five-play, 75-play scoring drive, highlighted by a 38-yard strike to Adams, a 28-yard run by Jones, and a 13-yard rushing touchdown for Jones that made it 21-10 with 11:50 to go in the third.