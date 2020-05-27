Packers' Jones says his contract status won't distract him

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones says he wants to remain in Green Bay for his entire career and that he won’t let speculation about his future distract him as he enters the final season of his contract.

The Packers drafted Boston College running back A.J. Dillon in the second round last month, a move that raised questions about Jones’ long-term future with the franchise.

“It’s not that I’m surprised or anything,” Jones said Wednesday during a Zoom session with reporters. “It’s the NFL, and you never know what can happen.”

Jones said he won’t need his contract status to provide any extra motivation in following up a breakthrough season that ended one game shy of the Super Bowl.

The 2017 fifth-round draft pick from UTEP tied Tennessee’s Derrick Henry for the NFL lead in touchdown runs (16). He matched Carolina’s All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey for first place in total touchdowns (19) last season. He was the first Packer to rank No. 1 in the NFL in either touchdown runs or total touchdowns since Jim Taylor in 1962.

Jones, who also caught 49 passes last year, became the second Packer to gain 1,500 yards from scrimmage and score 19-plus touchdowns in the same season. Ahman Green accomplished it in 2003.