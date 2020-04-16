Packers: Jace Sternberger and … who, exactly? Team hopes to solve tight end issues

“He was really at Texas A&M for about six months,” Gutekunst said. “He had a ton of production and was a dynamic player down there, but they didn’t move him around like that. I think early on, that was kind of the plan. We’re excited about what he could do. Obviously, he had the injuries and things, but it was good to see him at the end of the year be able to do some of those things. Especially the blocking; they didn’t ask him to do a lot of that at Texas A&M. Obviously, when he started his career as a wide receiver at Kansas, you knew you had it in his body, but how long would it take him to actually be able to function like that? He didn’t blink, so that was good to see.