Packers: Jace Sternberger and … who, exactly? Team hopes to solve tight end issues

GREEN BAY — Having spent roughly four years on the veteran tight end carousel – a ride that has, much like the merry-go-round at the local amusement park, taken them for a spin but really gotten them nowhere – the Green Bay Packers seem committed to finding young, long-term solutions at the vexing position.
Having moved on from Jimmy Graham after two disappointing seasons, it appears the Packers are going to give 2019 third-round pick Jace Sternberger every opportunity to be their No. 1 tight end in 2020.
Sternberger didn’t catch a single pass in regular-season play after suffering a concussion early in training camp and an ankle injury at the end of the preseason that landed him on injured reserve for most of the year, but he did catch three passes for 15 yards and a touchdown during the playoffs and give a glimpse into why Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst picked him last year despite a very thin collegiate resume.
“He had those hiccups early with the injuries and really came on strong. We’re really excited about Jace and where he can go. I think the sky’s the limit,” Gutekunst said earlier this offseason.
“He’s got to put in the work and do it, but there’s a lot out there for him. We’re excited about him. But, again, it’s the National Football League. Until you do it, I don’t know how much you can count on it. But we’re excited where he can go.”
The Packers have been trying to solve the tight end puzzle ever since losing Jermichael Finley to a career-ending neck injury in October 2013. They invested a third-round pick in California’s Richard Rodgers in 2014 but made no effort to re-sign him after his four-year career in Green Bay ended.
Meanwhile, they dipped into the veteran free-agent market to sign ex-St. Louis Rams tight end Jared Cook in 2016, then signed well-traveled Martellus Bennett and ex-University of Wisconsin standout Lance Kendricks in 2017 before giving Graham a three-year, $30 million deal in 2018
In retrospect, the Packers could have avoided a lot of heartache – remember how Bennett mysteriously developed a shoulder injury after quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone in 2017, and Bennett subsequently (and falsely) claimed team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie was trying to force him to play through the injury? – had they just re-upped with Cook after he was a clutch contributor down the stretch in 2016, helping Rodgers carve up opponents during an eight-game winning streak en route to an NFC Championship Game berth.
Now, the team has cut ties with Graham, who got a two-year deal with $9 million in guarantees and a no-trade clause from the Chicago Bears, and brought back soon-to-be 36-year-old Marcedes Lewis as a complementary piece and locker-room leader.
Given Lewis’ niche role, that leaves Bobby Tonyan, whose season was derailed by a core muscle injury that later required surgery, and Sternberger, who basically played one year of major college football at Texas A&M after starting out warming the bench at Kansas and detouring to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M junior college.
Gutekunst liked what Sternberger did late in the year, especially when he filled in for injured fullback Danny Vitale by lining up in the backfield as a lead blocker. He also lined up attached to the line of scrimmage and detached as a slot receiver – versatility that should serve him well in coach Matt LaFleur’s scheme.
“He was really at Texas A&M for about six months,” Gutekunst said. “He had a ton of production and was a dynamic player down there, but they didn’t move him around like that. I think early on, that was kind of the plan. We’re excited about what he could do. Obviously, he had the injuries and things, but it was good to see him at the end of the year be able to do some of those things. Especially the blocking; they didn’t ask him to do a lot of that at Texas A&M. Obviously, when he started his career as a wide receiver at Kansas, you knew you had it in his body, but how long would it take him to actually be able to function like that? He didn’t blink, so that was good to see.
“I proud of him and how he developed the last eight or nine weeks of the season when he got in there and in practice continually he was making plays and becoming a problem for the defense. I think we would’ve loved to have gotten him in there more, but he just hadn’t had the time. But the flexibility he gives us – obviously he’s got a lot of speed that can stretch the seam, he’s a matchup problem for linebackers and safeties.”
Ideally, the Packers would love to add another young, versatile tight end with one of their 10 picks in next week’s NFL Draft, but the tight end class isn’t as strong as it was last year, when two Iowa tight ends went in the first round (T.J. Hockenson to Detroit at No. 8 and Noah Fant to Denver at No. 20) and 10 tight ends went in the first four rounds.
This year, none of the tight ends is projected as a first-round pick and only a half dozen or so appear worth selecting in the first four rounds.
That means it’ll likely fall on Sternberger to take a huge leap forward in Year 2.
“I think he’s grown on all of us,” LaFleur said of Sternberger. “It took him a minute to get going, but I see improvement every day from him. I love his intent when he goes out there on the field. He is very purposeful in what he wants to accomplish each and every day and it’s showing.”
Best in class
Cole Kmet, Notre Dame.
At 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds, Kmet has an NFL body and ran a 4.7-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in February. He caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns last year as a junior and might be the only NFL-ready tight end in this draft. Of course, he has already been drafted once in his life – in 2017, when he was a fifth-round pick by the Chicago White Sox in the baseball draft. Instead, he stayed in school and played both football and baseball for the Fighting Irish, playing one season with his younger brother, Casey, on the baseball team. A pitcher in baseball, elbow problems in the spring of 2019 led him to focus solely on football last year, knowing he might leave for the NFL.
“It was tough,” Kmet said of deciding to give up baseball and come out early for the NFL draft. “Playing with my brother in baseball was a thing I was looking at, but also it was leaving all my best friends at Notre Dame. Winning a national championship was something I wanted to do while I was there. It was definitely a tough decision to come out, but ultimately, I made that decision and I’m happy for it. … At the end of the day, football is where my heart was and that’s what I wanted to do.”
Best of the rest
Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic; Adam Trautman, Dayton; Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri; Devin Asiasi, UCLA; Hunter Bryant, Washington; Colby Parkinson, Stanford.
Pick to click
Adam Trautman, Dayton.
Trautman started out at Dayton as quarterback. He ended it as a legit NFL tight end prospect and in position to be the first Flyers player to be drafted since running back Gary Kosins in 1972. Last year as a senior, he caught 70 passes for 916 yards and 14 touchdowns and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Player of the Year award, given to the top offensive player at the FCS level. He got scouts’ attention with a strong Senior Bowl week and could even go first among the tight ends.
“The Senior Bowl was huge for me,” the 6-5, 255-pound Trautman said. “I’ve always wanted an opportunity to go against kids with the Alabama stickers on their helmet, the Ohio State, Michigan, and it was huge for me, obviously, confidence-wise.
“What I learned about myself was, level of competition, sure, it’s a jump, but I had no problems with it at all. I didn’t think the transition was very rough. ... After the first few reps, I was like, ‘All right, this isn’t really any different.’ Sure, the kids close a little faster in the pass game and they’re bigger and a little more stout in the run game, but I trust in my technique and how hard I worked, and I didn’t really have a problem with it.”
NFL note
Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen says he tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago.
Allen is the first active NFL player to acknowledge testing positive during the coronavirus pandemic.
The third-year pro is not hospitalized and is “feeling good,” according to a statement issued by the Rams on Wednesday night only after Allen spoke to Fox Sports about his positive test.
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Packers 27, Chiefs 20
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!