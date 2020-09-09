Packers: Hitting the road means challenges

GREEN BAY — For six weeks, the Green Bay Packers have tried to have as much socially-distanced fun while getting their work done during training camp.
From still shooting hoops in the team meeting room, to spelling bees, learning assistant coaches’ backstories (like offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett having once taught a hip-hop dance class) and coach wheelbarrow races (won by head coach Matt LaFleur and associate chief of staff Joe McKillip), LaFleur and his staff tried to keep things light while also getting ready for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings inside an empty, fan-less U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
And with the 53-man roster set (or mostly set, anyway) and the games starting to count, Monday’s practice marked that moment in every NFL calendar — even one turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic — where the switch is flipped and things get more serious.
“I just think it’s your focus (that changes). You have an opponent, and so you’re going to have a game plan obviously in all three phases,” LaFleur explained during a Zoom video call with reporters Monday afternoon. “It’s just the attention that now goes less on evaluating your own roster and going against each other. I think these guys are all sick of going against each other, and they’re looking forward to playing somebody new. We know it’s going to be a great challenge.”
And the Vikings won’t be the only challenge.
Since reporting to Lambeau Field — but not being able to actually enter the building — on July 28 for their first round of COVID-19 nose swabs, the players have been essentially sequestered from the outside world. Players with their own homes were able to go to and fro — younger players without residences were living in a nearby hotel — and were allowed to go pick up food and run normal errands, but otherwise, their movements were limited. Even unofficial social director Za’Darius Smith, who would regularly get the defense together for team-bonding gatherings, had to limit such events to among players in the same position group.
”Rules are rules,” Smith said at the time. “And we’ve got to abide by the rules.”
Now, with the preseason games having been canceled over safety concerns amid the novel coronavirus, the Packers will hit the road for the first time, and it won’t be like it was for their last road trip — out to San Francisco for the NFC Championship Game in January.
LaFleur said the team will still fly to Minneapolis, but the charter will depart later than it normally would for a road game, and the passengers will be limited to essential personnel. Once they arrive in the Twin Cities, players won’t have the opportunity to go out and about to local restaurants or shopping centers like they have in the past.
“As far as the travel party goes, there are definitely some restrictions this year,” LaFleur explained. “There’s new rules in terms of when we get to wherever we’re going, we can’t leave the hotel, we can’t have people come in and see us. It’s going to be a lot different for our players.
“Typically, you’d like to give them time before our night meetings to go out and have dinner or go see somebody, but that’s not going to be the case this year. So, we’re going to leave a little bit later and adjust that way because we are going to be cooped up in the hotel the entire time.”
That will require LaFleur and his staff to get creative with keeping their players not only engaged but entertained. His hope is to promote camaraderie while still following the guidelines that have been in place inside the stadium – such as social distancing and wearing masks inside.
"You've still got to keep your distance from one another; we're going to be inside, so we've got to be wearing our masks. We've got to be mindful of just the whole contact tracing and how that has a major impact on our football team,” LaFleur said. “But at the same time, we're going to try to create some opportunities for those team-bonding moments, whether it's allowing the guys to get together and maybe play cards or whatever it may be. I know we've had a lot of people brainstorming on exactly what it is that we can do with these guys to allow that kind of fellowship to take place."
Of course, those concerns are secondary to getting the team ready to play after not having any preseason games – something both LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst confessed to missing more than they expected. Now, it’s hard to know exactly what kind of a team they put together.
“I think a lot will be determined going into this first four games and just how ready everybody’s teams are,” Gutekunst said. “Kind of seeing the injury rate, too – were the prepared for a real NFL season? Being able to go out there in a game-like situation, there's just a little bit of unknown.”
Added LaFleur: “I think that remains to be seen. Who really knows right now? Any time you get into the games, especially, it’s going to be a different feel. There’s no doubt about it. Not having fans in the stands, how’s anybody going to react to that? So our guys got to be focused in and understand that regardless of whether or not there’s people there, everybody in America’s watching.”
Extra points
As expected, the Packers moved inside linebacker Kamal Martin (knee) and cornerback Kabion Ento (foot) to injured reserve, although with the league’s altered rules this year due to COVID-19, they’ll be eligible to return in as soon as three weeks. Teams are also allowed to bring back an unlimited number of players this year from IR, too. … To take one of the roster spots, the Packers signed cornerback Parry Nickerson, who was released by Jacksonville. Nickerson started his NFL career as a 2018 sixth-round pick by the New York Jets and has played in 20 career games (three starts) with the Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Jaguars. … LaFleur wouldn’t officially name Tim Boyle as the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Aaron Rodgers and ahead of first-round pick Jordan Love, saying “that’s something that we’re always constantly going to evaluate.” Still, it’s a no-brainer for Boyle to be the primary backup. … LaFleur refused to reveal who’ll start at right tackle Sunday with Billy Turner (knee) missing practice. The Packers could go with ex-University of Wisconsin standout Rick Wagner, whom they signed in the offseason, or move another starter, like left guard Elgton Jenkins, and juggle the line. “I’d love to tell you, but I think you’ll have to wait to see on Sunday,” LaFleur said. … With one roster spot still open, the Packers had veteran center Justin Britt and nose tackle Daylon Mack in for visits.
Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Newspapers Wisconsin group.
