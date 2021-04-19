Packers have depth at running back, but there's never enough

GREEN BAY — At a position largely devalued by most NFL teams, the Green Bay Packers deemed running back Aaron Jones worth investing in.
At least for the next two years.
While there aren’t many backs in the NFL who are as multi-dimensional as Jones, the Packers Pro Bowler’s four-year, $48 million deal signed on the eve of the free-agent market opening is designed more like a two-year, $20 million deal that allows the Packers to either restructure Jones’ deal or move on from him after the 2022 season.
Coupled with No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams’ free-agent departure for the Detroit Lions, and given how vital productive and diverse backs are to head coach Matt LaFleur’s play-action oriented offense, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Packers spent one of their 10 picks in the April 29-May 1 NFL Draft on a back — even after picking Boston College’s AJ Dillon in the second round a year ago.
“Every year, this league is so fluid. There’s so many different changes,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett explained earlier this offseason when asked about the importance of having a productive stable of backs. “There’s the injury bug sometimes you hit. It’s about being able to adapt and it’s about having a system that’s flexible enough to fit anybody. That’s what we kind of always planned during this offseason, whether it’s free agency or anything that might happen.
“I think it’s just about continually fine-tuning what we want to be as an offense and being able to adjust to anybody that might be in there because everybody does so many different things differently. And, some people do things better than others at certain things. It’s just about being flexible, being able to find out what (new) guys do as fast as we can and being able to fit it again.”
In Jones, the Packers have one of the best all-around backs in the league — and one who isn’t costing them a king’s ransom in 2021 and 2022.
Jones’ deal included a $13 million guaranteed signing bonus, but it contains a $1 million base salary for 2021 and $1.1 million base salary for 2022. There’s also a $3.75 million roster bonus that Jones will be owed on the third day of the league year next year. That puts his salary-cap numbers at a very reasonable level for 2021 ($4.475 million) and a still-affordable level for 2022 ($9 million).
But in 2023, an $8.1 million base salary and a $7 million roster bonus due on the third day of that league year would create a costly $19.25 million cap number for Jones, meaning the Packers will have some decisions to make based on Jones’ production in 2021 and 2022.
Those first two years are a bargain for a player who, despite missing two games with a calf injury last season, set a career high for rushing yards (1,104) and matched a career best in yards per carry (5.5). In 30 total regular-season games over the past two years, Jones has averaged 1,508.5 total yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns per year.
“I feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface to enter (my) prime yet,” Jones said after his new deal was announced. “I feel like I’ve still got a lot of growing to do, and I think it’s going to be scary for a lot of people. (If I) just continue to grind and work, I’ll be right where I want to be.”
While Jones is coming off his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season, Dillon’s rookie year was a challenge — thanks primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only was he part of a 2020 draft class that had zero on-field work during an offseason spent entirely in the virtual realm and didn’t have the benefit of preseason games to get up to NFL game speed, but Dillon also missed five games after learning he’d tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 1.
Still, the 6-foot, 247-pound Dillon flashed his vast potential in a Dec. 27 victory over Tennessee, when he saw his most extensive playing time of the season with Williams (quadriceps) sidelined and delivered with 124 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries — more production than he had in all the other regular-season games combined (25 carries, 118 yards, zero TDs).
“I’ll be the poster boy for COVID is the real deal,” Dillon said following his performance against the Titans. “It affects everybody differently, for sure. One person may have no symptoms. Somebody (else) may have very serious symptoms. For me, it was a hard process. One, just being away from the game. That Vikings game, up till that point, was my best game (five carries for 21 yards, plus a 16-yard reception), so I was kind of feeling like I was getting my groove. That was a major setback for me personally.
“I took a lot of time to study those guys — watch Aaron, watch Jamaal and watch what they’re doing on a daily basis and try to figure out how can I practice like a pro, prepare like a pro. Obviously nothing’s perfect. I’m not there yet, but I feel like it definitely gave me the time to sharpen my skills and really focus in on the important things of being of a pro.”
Before Dillon was drafted, LaFleur had said on multiple occasions that he wanted to add a third back who would complement Jones and Williams. Now, with Williams gone and Dillon moving up the depth chart, LaFleur could still use a later-round developmental prospect.
There’s also the matter of finding a Swiss Army knife-style player like Tyler Ervin, who was used did everything from return kicks and punts, to run pass patterns out of the slot, to come in motion on jet sweeps, to carry the ball as a traditional back. When Ervin missed time with rib, wrist and ankle injuries, the Packers struggled to find an adequate alternative, settling on the late-season addition of Tavon Austin, whose contribution was minimal.
“When we lost ‘Swerve,’ we were a little bit in scramble mode on the sideline trying to figure out how to formation some of this stuff to get our guys in the right position,” LaFleur said late in the season. “I think we can do a better job as a staff of having a better plan or having more versatility within our plan.”
Best in class
Najee Harris, Alabama.
The 6-foot-1⅞, 230-pound Harris could have left college a year ago but opted to stay and wound up becoming Alabama’s all-time career record holder for rushing touchdowns (46, surpassing Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry’s 42), rushing yards (3,843, besting Henry’s 3,591) and total yards from scrimmage (4,624, beating out Shawn Alexander’s 4,363).
But Harris isn’t a fan of being compared to other backs—whether it’s one of his predecessors at Alabama, or other backs who’ve found NFL success.
“If I could compare myself to somebody, it’s me,” Harris told NFL Network earlier this month. “I don’t get it. Like, I understand it’s people’s jobs to do the comparison and things like that. But, I mean, there is no comparison. Not to be — you can say what anybody want, but I’m my own person. I bring my own game to the thing. We live in a society where everybody loves to do comparisons.”
But even Harris admitted there’s one comparison he’d gladly take.
“One person I love watching always was Adrian Peterson,” Harris said. “I mean, that’s one guy I love.”
Best of the rest
Travis Etienne, Clemson; Javonte Williams, North Carolina; Michael Carter, North Carolina; Trey Sermon, Ohio State; Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma; Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech.
Pick to click
Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis.
If the Packers want a back who can give LaFleur an intriguing multi-use tool, Gainwell might be a worthwhile option, especially if he falls into Day 3. A one-year starter for the Tigers, the 5-foot-8, 201-pound Gainwell opted out of last season amid COVID-19 concerns after rushing for 1,459 yards and 13 touchdowns (and catching 51 passes for 610 yards and three more TDs) as a redshirt freshman in 2019. A dual-threat quarterback in high school, he lacks ideal size and power but could make for an interesting weapon in LaFleur’s scheme.
“My skillset is very, very different,” Gainwell said. “I can play in between the tackle and I can play outside of the tackle. I can also line up in the slot. So my position is very, very different from these other running backs in the draft.”
History lesson
The Packers got Jones and Williams in back-to-back rounds in 2017, with then-GM Ted Thompson selecting Williams out of BYU in the fourth round and Jones out of UTEP in the fifth. In his three drafts since succeeding Thompson, Brian Gutekunst has made 28 selections—and chosen two running backs: Dillon in the second round last year, and Notre Dame’s Dexter Williams in the sixth round in 2019. The Packers thought they might’ve gotten a late-round steal there, but through two seasons, he’s done little to impress.
Jones is the Packers’ biggest-bang-for-the-draft-buck running back since Pro Football Hall of Fame GM Ron Wolf took Dorsey Levens in the fifth round out of Notre Dame in 1994. After just four seasons, Jones ranks 11th in team history in rushing yards (3,364) and could vault all the way to fourth with another 1,000-yard season. He’s already fourth in career rushing touchdowns (37), trailing only Paul Hornung (50), Ahman Green (54) and franchise record-holder Jim Taylor (81). Jones also has the best yards-per-carry average (5.2) of any back with at least 100 carries.