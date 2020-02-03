Packers: Hall of Fame safety Willie Wood dies at 83

Wood played college football at Southern Cal during the one-platoon era, doubling as a defensive back and quarterback. However, he was bothered by shoulder injuries and didn't fit the prototype of an NFL quarterback at the time. Thus, he was bypassed in both the NFL and AFL drafts.

The Packers began to show interest in him after Bill Butler, athletic instructor at the Metropolitan Police Boys Club in Washington, D.C., Wood's hometown, wrote Lombardi a letter on Wood's behalf. Less than three weeks later, Jack Vainisi, the Packers' business manager, wrote Butler and informed him Wood had been offered a contract.

Wood was given an early look at quarterback by Lombardi and showed both savvy and sufficient arm strength. In fact, when Joe Francis broke his leg eight days into camp, Lombardi said Wood would replace him as the No. 3 quarterback. However, on Aug. 2, 1960, 11 days into training camp, Lombardi changed his mind and moved Wood to defense.

Wood retired as a player in 1972 to become defensive backfield coach of the San Diego Chargers. He later served as head coach for the Philadelphia Bell of the World Football League in 1975 and the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League from 1980 to 1981. When Wood was named head coach of the Bell, he was credited with being the first African-American head coach in the modern era of pro football.