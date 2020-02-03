Packers: Hall of Fame safety Willie Wood dies at 83

Former Green Bay Packer safety, who started on all five of Vince Lombardi's championship teams in the 1960s and later was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Monday in Washington, D.C.
He was 83.
Wood had been confined to assisted living facilities for roughly 13 years and had suffered from advanced stage dementia for close to a decade or more, according to the Green Bay Packers.
Wood played for the Packers from 1960 to 1971 and ranks second in team history with 48 career interceptions. Only Bobby Dillon, recently selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of its centennial class, had more with 52.
Wood's biggest interception occurred on the fourth play of the second half of Super Bowl I and served to turn a close game into a rout as the Packers made history with their 35-10 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Wood returned the interception off Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson 50 yards and halfback Elijah Pitts scored a touchdown on the next play to give the Packers a 21-10 lead.
Ironically, Wood died a day after Super Bowl LIV and Kansas City's third appearance in the game.
Beside his ball-hawking ability, Wood also was known for his shoestring tackles and physical play. Fundamentally, he was one of the surest tacklers in NFL history.
"Pound for pound, Willie was the best tackler in the game," Lombardi once said. Dave Hanner, who spent 44 years in the NFL as a player, coach and scout, concurred. "I think Willie Wood was as good a tackler as I've ever seen," he said.
Wood became a starter in his second season with the Packers and over the next eight years they finished in the top four in the league in fewest yards allowed. Six other members of that defense also have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but some thought Wood was the glue to the unit and maybe its best player.
You have free articles remaining.
Although he stood just 5 feet 10 inches tall and carried 190 pounds, Wood also had remarkable leaping ability. "We have a drill where the defensive backs jump up and try to touch the crossbar on the goal posts," Norb Hecker, Wood's secondary coach, said back when he was still playing. "Willie is only 5-10 and he can touch the crossbar with his elbow."
Beside ranking second in all-time interceptions, Wood also holds the Packers' career record for most yards gained on punt returns with 1,391.
Wood was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989 and into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1977. He was named Associated Press All-Pro five straight years from 1964 to 1968 and he also was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times. What's more, he never missed a game in 12 seasons.
Wood played college football at Southern Cal during the one-platoon era, doubling as a defensive back and quarterback. However, he was bothered by shoulder injuries and didn't fit the prototype of an NFL quarterback at the time. Thus, he was bypassed in both the NFL and AFL drafts.
The Packers began to show interest in him after Bill Butler, athletic instructor at the Metropolitan Police Boys Club in Washington, D.C., Wood's hometown, wrote Lombardi a letter on Wood's behalf. Less than three weeks later, Jack Vainisi, the Packers' business manager, wrote Butler and informed him Wood had been offered a contract.
Wood was given an early look at quarterback by Lombardi and showed both savvy and sufficient arm strength. In fact, when Joe Francis broke his leg eight days into camp, Lombardi said Wood would replace him as the No. 3 quarterback. However, on Aug. 2, 1960, 11 days into training camp, Lombardi changed his mind and moved Wood to defense.
Wood retired as a player in 1972 to become defensive backfield coach of the San Diego Chargers. He later served as head coach for the Philadelphia Bell of the World Football League in 1975 and the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League from 1980 to 1981. When Wood was named head coach of the Bell, he was credited with being the first African-American head coach in the modern era of pro football.
In February 2016, only days before Super Bowl 50, Bill Pennington of The New York Times published a story about Wood and his big play in Super Bowl I. But, by then, Wood was confined to a wheelchair and had no recollection of the play. "He does not even recollect playing in the first Super Bowl, on Jan. 15, 1967, or ever being on an N.F.L. roster," Pennington wrote.
Nevertheless, Bob Schmidt, Wood's guardian, former teammate and chief executive officer of the Pro Football Retired Players Association, said, "If anybody had a badge of courage dealing with it, he did."
Wood is survived by two sons and a daughter. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Packers at 100 | Celebrating 100 seasons of Green Bay Packers football
As the Green Bay Packers mark the 100th anniversary of the August 1919 meeting in Green Bay where the team was first organized, Lee-Wisconsin Newspapers celebrates a century of Packers football with an in-depth look back at the franchise's storied history.
From one end of Wisconsin to the other, the Packers are a sure-fire conversation starter, a source of great angst at times, great joy at other times and great pride forever.
The Green Bay Packers, who will mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise’s founding on Aug. 11, faced multiple fights for their survival in their early years, and there were times when those involved wondered if the Packers would even last half as long as they have.
The “Green and Gold” were not always green nor gold, and while the Green Bay Packers have gone through dozens of uniform changes — especially …
GREEN BAY — When legendary Lombardi-era guard Jerry Kramer finally entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, his enshrinement gave the Gr…
Packers at 100 | What if? Five moments that would’ve changed Packers history if they HADN’T happened
Here’s a look at five pivotal events that, had they not happened, the Packers may never have made it to their 100th anniversary on Aug. 11.
GREEN BAY — For all their success — an NFL-best 13 world championships, Super Bowl I, II, XXXI and XLV titles, some of the greatest players th…
For the past three decades, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers have done their best to live up to Bart Starr’s ideals. And while that’s not always the easiest thing to do, their success has given the Packers something no other NFL team can claim in the past century: three Hall of Fame-level quarterbacks.
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five best quarterb…
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five best offensiv…
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five best defensiv…
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five most importan…
What will that future look like? What challenges lie ahead? Predicting what the next 100 years might look like is, of course, impossible — just as Earl “Curly” Lambeau and George Whitney Calhoun could never have envisioned the massive Titletown development.
With the Green Bay Packers having marked the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five most importan…