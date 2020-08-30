Packers: Gutekunst prepares for huge leap of faith

“It’s never a good thing (to make cuts), but particularly this year, you weren’t able to give the guys the opportunities in those games to go out and prove some things,” Gutekunst said. “It’s unfortunate, it’s the situation we’re in, but there will be opportunities I think down the road. (But) we’re certainly all working off of less information.”

One adjustment the NFL made for this season was to expand practice squads to 16 players because of COVID-19, meaning despite having to make 27 moves to get down from their current 80 players to 53, more players who are let go will have a chance to return as members of the practice squad than in past years.

Nonetheless, Gutekunst acknowledged that losing preseason games makes things more difficult, even though LaFleur has scheduled another practice inside Lambeau Field for Sunday in what is slated to be a dress rehearsal for the Sept. 13 opener at Minnesota.

“Nothing can replace the preseason games. But this will give us some more competitive periods to evaluate,” Gutekunst said.