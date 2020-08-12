Packers: Giving a little ‘extra,’ rookies aim to use additional meeting time, practice time to make up for lost time

Packers sign Turner

Extra points

LaFleur has been largely unwilling to publicly criticize players during his time as head coach, but he made his expectations for disappointing fourth-year defensive lineman Montravius Adams very clear Tuesday. Adams, a 2017 third-round pick, had had virtually no impact his first three seasons. “Certainly, we have high expectations. He’s a very talented guy,” LaFleur said. “He always gives great effort; it’s just, we have to make sure he knows what to do. We have to be able to trust him to put him out there. I think he has grown, there’s no doubt about it. He knows it as well as all our coaches, it’s a big year for Mon. We need more depth on the defensive line.” … The Packers still have not activated any of their five players who are on the COVID-19 reserve list, but LaFleur did say that head athletic trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel has getting results back from BioReference in less than 24 hours after tests are administered. “The testing lab is in New Jersey, but we’ve had a pretty fast turnaround,” LaFleur said. “I know ‘Flea’ gets an update every morning before the guys even get in the building so that we can notify somebody if they test positive.” … According to the NFL, 107 players had gone on the COVID-19 reserve list as of Tuesday, with 80 of those players having been activated. Of the NFL’s 32 teams, 18 do not have a single player on the list.