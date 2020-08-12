Packers: Giving a little ‘extra,’ rookies aim to use additional meeting time, practice time to make up for lost time

GREEN BAY – David Bakhtiari hasn’t forgotten the daunting task he faced as a rookie.
A fourth-round pick thrust into the starting lineup – at the most important position on the offensive line, left tackle, no less – when Bryan Bulaga suffered a season-ending knee injury less than two weeks into camp, Bakhtiari at least had gone through the traditional offseason program, a normal training camp and played 111 snaps across four preseason games to prepare himself.
Fast forward seven years, and now Bakhtiari is a perennial all-pro and Pro Bowl star who could become the NFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman as he enters the final year of his current contract. And as he looks around the offensive line meeting room – which is currently the spacious media auditorium, converted to allow he and his fellow 300-pounders to properly socially distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic – he sees three rookie faces, belonging to sixth-round picks Jon Runyan, Jake Hanson and Simon Stepaniak.
While none of the three is expected to start this season, Bakhtiari sympathizes with the challenging hand they’ve been dealt as rookies – no on-field offseason work, a heavily-altered training-camp schedule and zero preseason games. But he also had a warning them Tuesday evening:
Nobody really cares.
“Everyone is facing their own challenges with the pandemic that we’re experiencing, especially pertaining to the three rookies (on the offensive line),” Bakhtiari said during a Zoom video conference call with reporters. “The lack of exposure to the offensive line room, the lack of reps being together with all 11 of us is going to be tough.
“But this is a profession (where) we don’t really have a whole lot of excuses – regardless of how you feel, regardless whether you’re even sick or not. If you suit up, you put the pads on and you go out there, we expect a certain standard – not only as players but also fans, people who watch the game.
“The best advice I can give to them (is). you just have to try your hardest. When you have your opportunities, make the most of them. I appreciate each one of these guys because they’ve come in and there has not been a lot of push back. They’ve done what they’ve been asked to do, both from the coaches and the veterans from the room. That speaks volumes to them buying into the room, buying into the offense.
“They’re working. As we’re doing our conditioning, I’m seeing each one of them work hard and that shows a lot, especially for me. I look at how a guy’s working, especially when he doesn’t even know I’m watching him. I can say I definitely appreciate their work ethic so far.”
As it turns out, the rookies have been working even harder than Bakhtiari and his fellow veterans in an effort to make up for lost time.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said earlier Tuesday in a Zoom call of his own that the rookies have been getting extra meeting time above and beyond their veteran teammates – still within NFL rules, of course – and that he will also devote extra practice time to rookies-only work once practices begin on Saturday.
“We’ve had extra meetings with those guys every evening and in the morning as well, so they’re getting about two extra hours of meeting time per day,” LaFleur explained. “As we progress through practice and allotted time gets larger and larger – I think we can go up to 2 ½ hours – I think we’ll use that for the majority of our players.
“We’ll get the veterans out of there, the guys we know what they can do, and (then) hold the young guys back and have some post-practice scrimmages or periods for those young guys – not only to get them the experience, but to make sure we get a good evaluation on them as well.”
With general manager Brian Gutekunst having explained a day earlier some of the evaluation challenges facing the scouting and coaching staffs with no preseason action and the altered training-camp format, LaFleur also plans on creating as many competitive periods as possible for the younger guys who would have benefitted most from preseason action.
“I think the true test is when things start going fast on the field,” LaFleur said. “Right now, we’ve only been involved with the walkthroughs. You can see, there are a lot of mistakes, which is to be expected. It’s no different than when they come here in the offseason, those (practices) are vital for those guys to get meaningful reps.
“I do think the one thing about this training camp is it is nice to be able to actually go out on the field with these guys, put them through their responsibilities, their assignments, install the entire systems in all three phases to them, and now they get to go out and do it for real on Saturday with live practices.”
Packers sign Turner
For the second time in as many days, the Packers added a wide receiver to the roster Tuesday when they agreed to terms with ex-Seattle Seahawks receiver Malik Turner, the NFL Network reported. The team’s interest in Turner was first reported last week by ESPN.com
The 6-foot-2, 202-pound Turner, 24, entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois, where he had 143 career receptions for 1,804 yards and 10 touchdowns. Turner actually took part in the Packers’ post-draft rookie orientation camp that year, following Gutekunst’s first draft as GM.
Turner caught 15 passes for 245 yards in 15 games for the Seahawks last season after catching two passes for 20 yards in six games as a rookie.
The Packers added wide receiver Travis Fulgham off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Monday as they look to bolster a wide receiving corps that lost veteran Devin Funchess when Funchess opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Extra points
LaFleur has been largely unwilling to publicly criticize players during his time as head coach, but he made his expectations for disappointing fourth-year defensive lineman Montravius Adams very clear Tuesday. Adams, a 2017 third-round pick, had had virtually no impact his first three seasons. “Certainly, we have high expectations. He’s a very talented guy,” LaFleur said. “He always gives great effort; it’s just, we have to make sure he knows what to do. We have to be able to trust him to put him out there. I think he has grown, there’s no doubt about it. He knows it as well as all our coaches, it’s a big year for Mon. We need more depth on the defensive line.” … The Packers still have not activated any of their five players who are on the COVID-19 reserve list, but LaFleur did say that head athletic trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel has getting results back from BioReference in less than 24 hours after tests are administered. “The testing lab is in New Jersey, but we’ve had a pretty fast turnaround,” LaFleur said. “I know ‘Flea’ gets an update every morning before the guys even get in the building so that we can notify somebody if they test positive.” … According to the NFL, 107 players had gone on the COVID-19 reserve list as of Tuesday, with 80 of those players having been activated. Of the NFL’s 32 teams, 18 do not have a single player on the list.
Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Newspapers Wisconsin group.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!