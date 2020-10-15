Packers: Getting ready for rare meeting between legends Rodgers, Brady

“When you have a young guy, you mold him the way you want him. When you get a veteran guy, it’s more of a collaboration of what they know and how they read things. Their input is precious. You want to know how they think.”

Rodgers and Packers coach Matt LaFleur have gone through a similar process over the past year and a half, which has led to the offense being in sync this season to a far greater degree than last year.

“I just think that there was so much good dialogue in the offseason for all of us to get on the same page in terms of what exactly we were going to try to get done, how we want to go about it,” LaFleur explained Wednesday. “I just think anytime there’s more familiarity with not only us, but with (all) coaches to players or vice versa, just with the playbook and everything we’re trying to do, certainly I think that relieves a lot of stress. And (then) you can enjoy going out there and playing each and every day.

“He’s done a hell of a job. Not only that, I t think he’s being a great mentor and a great leader and a great role model for his teammates. I think he’s done an outstanding job.”