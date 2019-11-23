Packers: Fullback Vitale wants to show he's best in the business
Packers

Packers: Fullback Vitale wants to show he's best in the business

Danny Vitale photo

Green Bay fullback Danny Vitale has six catches for 94 yards and one carry for three yards so far this season.

 MORRY GASH, Associated Press

GREEN BAY — Danny Vitale liked the sound of it.

The Fullback Bowl.

“I definitely like to look at it that way,” the Green Bay Packers fullback said with a chuckle this week as the team prepped for Sunday night’s NFC showdown with the San Francisco 49ers – another of the handful of teams in today’s NFL that regularly utilize a fullback in their offensive game plan. “This is fun.”

Vitale

Vitale

Yes, while the fullback position has been a dying breed in the NFL for years, this game pits two of the teams who are keeping it alive against one another. For Vitale, it’s a matchup borne out of respect for 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, whom Vitale credits for redefining the position.

Juszczyk

Juszczyk

Juszczyk missed four games earlier this season with a knee sprain, returning to action two weeks ago in the 49ers’ first loss of the season, to Seattle. Last week against Arizona, he caught seven passes for 63 yards in 39 offensive snaps, and he figures to have a key role again on Sunday night.

“I think it’s a big eye-opener for a lot of people. It’s really not dying – and Kyle’s one of the ones who did it – where it’s really been revolutionized and evolved into that type of player now,” Vitale said of the fullback position. “Where, you’re creating mismatches, running routes out of the backfield, still downhill blocking.

“It’s hard to find guys to fit that mold of player, so that’s why it might seem like the position is dying, but everyone who’s using it is using it a good bit and having success. So clearly it’s worth having that position on the roster if you can find that guy.”

And the Packers have found that guy in Vitale, although his statistical contributions have been limited through 10 games. He enters Sunday night with six catches for 94 yards and one carry for 3 yards.

“I’m really excited about Danny because I think he’s done an excellent job in both the run game and as an element out of the backfield as a receiver,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.

LaFleur

LaFleur

Asked about how he and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan view the fullback position philosophically, LaFleur replied, “I just think it never limits you in terms of what personnel you want to use. But you’ve got to have the right people to do it, and I think we’re both in a position we have really good fullbacks. I just think it adds another dimension to your offense, especially if you have a guy that can catch the ball out of the backfield,. Because I think traditionally, most people think ‘fullback’ and they think you’re just in there as a thumper to go block. I think the way we’ve both used the guys that we’re fortunate enough to have is a little bit unique.”

For his part, Shanahan said having a fullback like Vitale or Juszczyk creates matchup problems for defenses who don’t know exactly how to counter a guy who isn’t just a pure blocker.

“When you have a fullback on the field, you can dictate things a little more,” Shanahan said. “When you don’t have a fullback on the field, there are certain personnel groupings and certain fronts that a defense can do where you cannot run the ball against them. You’re just outnumbered unless you want to put a receiver in there to lead up on a linebacker.

Shanahan

Shanahan

“When you have a fullback in there, the defense knows there are certain blitzes and certain things they can’t do because you’re going to be able to block it all up. If you have a fullback in, no matter what they do, you have a chance to run the ball, or at least the threat of it. So it changes some looks and allows you to call whatever you want if you really want to do that regardless of what the defense is doing.”

Madison tears ACL

First-year guard Cole Madison, who returned to football this year after missing all of last season while overcoming mental-health issues, suffered a torn ACL in his knee during Thursday’s practice and is out for the year. Although Madison had not been active for any of the Packers’ first 10 games, his practice time had been invaluable after being away from football for a year. His season is over and he’ll be placed on injured reserve soon.

Madison

Madison

“My heart breaks for him,” LaFleur said. “Because, he comes to work every day. He works hard and he’s getting better, and it’s just one of those bad injuries.”

Health watch

The Packers listed Vitale (knee) and tight end Robert Tonyan (hip) as questionable, but both are expected to play. Tonyan hasn’t played since injuring his hip on a circus catch at Dallas on Oct. 6 but said he is “a lot better – mentally and physically” and expects to play after practicing all week.

Tonyan

Tonyan 

“My thought on it is I’m playing Sunday and until someone tells me I’m not. But everyone’s really on the same page,” Tonyan said. “Just looking forward to Sunday night and getting after it.”

The 49ers, meanwhile, listed tight end George Kittle (knee, ankle), wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) as questionable and running back Matt Breida (ankle) and kicker Robbie Gould (quadriceps) as doubtful.

Kittle expressed confidence during the week that he’d be good to go after missing the past two games.

Defensive end Dee Ford (quadriceps, hamstring) and starting left tackle Joe Staley (finger) were ruled out.

Things to Watch vs. 49ers

Pass rush is real

The 49ers pass defense has been nothing short of dominant. They entered the week No. 1 in the NFL against the pass (142.5 yards per game), tied for No. 1 in sacks (39), and ranked No. 2 in yards allowed per passing play (4.86), fewest 20-yard completions allowed (10) and lowest opponent passer rating (72.3). And it starts with one of the best pass-rush units in the league.

That means the Packers offensive line, which has played well all season with one glaring exception (a Nov. 3 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers), will have to be on top of its game, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers once again extolled the unit’s virtues at midweek.

The other challenge the 49ers present defensively, though, is that their predominantly zone coverage approach in the secondary limits opportunities for explosive plays.

“Games like this, sometimes you’ve just got to take what they give you at the beginning and then let those (big plays) come,” wide receiver Davante Adams said. “The more you go chasing them, you’re just going to get frustrated and you may waste downs trying to beat them with something they’re ready for. So you just learn, you gather information throughout the game so hopefully we can do that early and find a way to hit ‘em on one.

Jimmy G's inconsistency

As well as the 49ers have played during their 9-1 start, and as good as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s stats look, their passing game has been inconsistent, primarily because Garoppolo’s penchant for turning the ball over.

Garappolo enters the game having completed 218 of 317 passes (68.8%) for 2,478 yards with 18 touchdowns (97.7 rating). But he’s also thrown 10 interceptions and lost four fumbles, including three interceptions and two lost fumbles over the past two games.

The Packers defense, meanwhile, thrives on takeaways, as the team entered the week with the best turnover differential in the league. To win Sunday night, the defense will have to take advantage of Garoppolo’s mistakes.

Who's No. 2?

When the Packers kicked off their offseason program, Geronimo Allison was the team’s No. 2 receiver behind Davante Adams. As training camp unfolded, Marquez Valdes-Scantling appeared to move ahead of Allison. But as the season has gone on, Valdes-Scantling’s playing time as dwindled and Jake Kumerow and Allen Lazard have seen more action. In the Packers’ pre-bye win over Carolina, Allison played 40 snaps, followed by Lazard (30) and Kumerow (21). Valdes-Scantling played just 11 offensive snaps.

From Rodgers to LaFleur to offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, the party line has been that the team doesn’t need anyone to establish himself as the second receiver behind Adams. Even if that’s true – which is debatable – it appears no one told Lazard, who has been backing up his breakout performance against Detroit on Oct. 14 with consistent contributions. After not having a reception in the first five games, Lazard enters Sunday with 18 receptions for 220 yards and a touchdown – almost as much production in half the games as Allison (23 receptions, 211 yards, two touchdowns) and Valdes-Scantling (22 receptions, 420 yards, two touchdowns).

So can the Packers win without a clear-cut No. 2?

“We’ve been finding a way to win different ways. I think we can, is the answer,” Rodgers replied. “It’s going to take guys buying into their roles and understanding that one week they might have a couple of big catches and 140 yards and a touchdown and the next week they might not be as a big a factor in the game. That’s just the way the game plays out, the plan, the defense we’re playing against."

Kickoff

TEAMS: Green Bay Packers (8-2) at San Francisco 49ers (9-1)

WHEN: 7:20 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

TELEVISION: NBC

RADIO: WTMJ (620 AM) 

