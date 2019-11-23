Packers: Fullback Vitale wants to show he's best in the business

“When you have a fullback on the field, you can dictate things a little more,” Shanahan said. “When you don’t have a fullback on the field, there are certain personnel groupings and certain fronts that a defense can do where you cannot run the ball against them. You’re just outnumbered unless you want to put a receiver in there to lead up on a linebacker.

“When you have a fullback in there, the defense knows there are certain blitzes and certain things they can’t do because you’re going to be able to block it all up. If you have a fullback in, no matter what they do, you have a chance to run the ball, or at least the threat of it. So it changes some looks and allows you to call whatever you want if you really want to do that regardless of what the defense is doing.”

Madison tears ACL

First-year guard Cole Madison, who returned to football this year after missing all of last season while overcoming mental-health issues, suffered a torn ACL in his knee during Thursday’s practice and is out for the year. Although Madison had not been active for any of the Packers’ first 10 games, his practice time had been invaluable after being away from football for a year. His season is over and he’ll be placed on injured reserve soon.