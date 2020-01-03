Packers: Former safety LeRoy Butler a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY — After waiting more than a decade, former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The four-time All-Pro safety, who has been eligible for induction since 2007, previously was the only offensive or defensive player from the 1990s All-Decade Team that hadn’t yet been a finalist.
Butler had been a semifinalist for the past three years.
“To me, it’s a dream. I feel like a new kid on the playground,” said Butler on NFL Network following the announcement. “My mom always told me I could do whatever I wanted to do and deep down inside I knew I was going to bring a trophy back to Titletown, Green Bay.”
During his 12 seasons with Green Bay, Butler became the first defensive back in NFL history to eclipse 20 interceptions and 20 sacks, finishing his career with 38 interceptions and 20½ sacks in 181 regular-season games.
Synonymous with the Lambeau Leap, Butler was a versatile centerpiece of defensive coordinator Fritz Shurmur’s defense during the Packers’ Super Bowl XXXI championship run.
The 15 modern-era finalists will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting on “Feb. 1, 2020, the day before Super Bowl LIV.
Among the 15 finalists are former Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne and Steelers safety Troy Polamalu.
Other first-time finalists with Butler are Rams wide receiver Torry Holt; Panthers linebacker Sam Mills; Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas; and 49ers defensive tackle Bryant Young.
Those players are joined by past finalists Broncos/Jets safety Steve Atwater; Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli; Rams/49ers receiver Isaac Bruce; Steelers/Jets/Cardinals guard Alan Faneca; Seahawks/Vikings/Titans guard Steve Hutchinson; Colts/Cardinals/Seahawks running back Edgerrin James; Buccaneers/Broncos safety John Lynch; and Patriots/Raiders defensive lineman Richard Seymour.
Lynch, now the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, is a finalist for the seventh time. Faneca is a fifth-time finalist, while Boselli, Bruce and James are in their fourth year making the finals. Atwater and Hutchinson have done so three times, Seymour twice.
While the selection committee can elect no more than five modern-era players for the Class of 2020, the Pro Football Hall of Fame also will induct 10 additional seniors, three contributors and two coaches as part of its ‘Centennial Slate’ in celebrating of the NFL’s 100th season.
Former Packers head coach Mike Holmgren, former Packers back/punter Verne Lewellen, end LaVern Dilweg, back Cecil Isbell and safety Bobby Dillon are among those 38 finalists who will be deliberated by a special 25-person Blue-Ribbon Panel comprised of Hall of Fame Selectors, Pro Football Hall of Famers, media members, football historians and industry experts.
The entire 20-person class of 2020 will be on hand for the enshrinement week in Canton. Modern-era players along with contributors and coaches will be formally enshrined on Saturday, Aug. 8. The 10 seniors will have their own inductions the week of Sept. 16-19.