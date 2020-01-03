Packers: Former safety LeRoy Butler a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY — After waiting more than a decade, former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The four-time All-Pro safety, who has been eligible for induction since 2007, previously was the only offensive or defensive player from the 1990s All-Decade Team that hadn’t yet been a finalist.

Butler had been a semifinalist for the past three years.

“To me, it’s a dream. I feel like a new kid on the playground,” said Butler on NFL Network following the announcement. “My mom always told me I could do whatever I wanted to do and deep down inside I knew I was going to bring a trophy back to Titletown, Green Bay.”

During his 12 seasons with Green Bay, Butler became the first defensive back in NFL history to eclipse 20 interceptions and 20 sacks, finishing his career with 38 interceptions and 20½ sacks in 181 regular-season games.

Synonymous with the Lambeau Leap, Butler was a versatile centerpiece of defensive coordinator Fritz Shurmur’s defense during the Packers’ Super Bowl XXXI championship run.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}