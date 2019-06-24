MADISON — In the days leading up to Brett Favre’s appearance in a celebrity foursome at the American Family Championship at University Ridge last weekend, the iconic former Green Bay Packers quarterback struggled to find a way to do justice to his level of excitement and anticipation for playing with golf legend Jack Nicklaus.
“I told so many people in the last few weeks who I was playing with, and the only thing I can compare it to, in regards to me playing with Jack Nicklaus – or anyone playing with Jack Nicklaus for that matter – would be serving mass with the Pope,” Favre said. “I mean, when you talk about living legends, there is no question the top of the list.”
Saturday marked Favre’s fourth straight year taking part in the nine-hole celebrity exhibition, which this time also included country music star Toby Keith in addition to Madison’s own two-time U.S. Open champion, Andy North, who is an annual staple like Favre.
For a guy who a decade ago had become – for most Packers fans, anyway – Public Enemy No. 1 for joining the archrival Minnesota Vikings, it was one more reminder for Favre that he is once again beloved in his quasi-adopted home state, where he spent 16 of his 20-year Pro Football Hall of Fame career.
“I really don’t think about it anymore, but there was a time that I questioned whether or not I should set foot on Wisconsin soil again,” said Favre, who was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame and had his No. 4 retired in 2015, then was enshrined in Canton in 2016. “Maybe that’s a stretch, but you understand what I’m saying.
“Now, we can all point to times in our life, whether it be with siblings, a family member in general, a friend, that has either been hurtful towards us or vice versa – something that requires some type of healing over time, or even forgiveness. And generally, it happens. It may take time, but it happens. And this is no different. So when the time started drawing near that I knew my name would at least come up for the Hall of Fame, I wasn’t eagerly waiting like, ‘I hope I get in, I hope I get in.’ It was more (about), what to expect, either good or bad. … There was worry more than anything on my part.
“But as I look back, I think, ‘What were you worried for?’”
Perhaps Favre’s reconciliation with Packers fans and the state of Wisconsin shouldn’t be surprising given how loved he was during his playing career in Green Bay. What might qualify as surprising is the friendship he and his successor, Aaron Rodgers, have built in recent years. The pair recently attended a private funeral service in Alabama for the man who set the quarterbacking standard with the Packers – Hall of Famer Bart Starr, who died last month at age 85 – and the two speak on a regular basis nowadays.
Considering how Favre wasn’t exactly thrilled when Rodgers arrived as a first-round pick in 2005 – both men have admitted in the past that it wasn’t until their third season together, in 2007, that they started to truly get along well – and the way Rodgers absorbed much of the brunt of Packers fans’ frustration during the messy divorce between Favre and the team during the summer of 2008, even Favre admits it’s remarkable how far their relationship has come.
“We were, I would say, ‘strong enemies.’ I wanted to play my tail off, and so did he, especially when we played against each other,” Favre said. “I thought we got along really well when he was a young, 21-, 22-, 23-year-old, and then we went about our way. Obviously, he has paved his own way and then some. He stands alone in the league today as the best player in my opinion. And I’m OK with that. Honestly, I know people want to (ask), ‘Who’s the best player in Packers history?’ People want to pick sides. I’m not picking sides. I could care less what people say, either way. I think Aaron is a great quarterback presently, one of the all-time greats in the league itself and will be remembered as that. And I’m really proud of him.
“Our relationship now is very good, and I’m more happy about that than anything else. I’ve been able to see a different side of him, a non-playing side. I think he’s at a much better place in his life right now, which is great for him, and I think great for the Packers.”
Now, 14 years after Thompson had the gumption to draft Rodgers as the best player available on his draft board despite having Favre on his roster – thereby setting the Packers up for three decades of virtually uninterrupted Hall of Fame quarterback play – Favre said Rodgers has a better understanding of what life was like for Favre during those early days of their relationship.
In fact, a recent conversation between the two focused on just how difficult it can be to see longtime teammates depart, leaving you as the only one left from some of your era’s most iconic teams.
In Rodgers’ case, following the offseason free-agent departure of outside linebacker Clay Matthews, only three other players – kicker Mason Crosby, right tackle Bryan Bulaga and cornerback Tramon Williams, who left and came back last season – are on the roster from the 2010 team that won Super Bowl XLV. He’s also watched the team move on from two of his closest friends – wide receiver Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb – the past two offseasons.
“Aaron and I have really spoke a lot in the last year and a half. By no means would I consider myself a mentor now, but it’s funny. He and I were talking not that long ago, and he made the comment – sort of joking but so true, he goes, ‘I’m kind of now at that spot or time in my career where you exactly were when I came in. And I see and understand why you were what you were,’” recounted Favre, who’s set to turn 50 in October. “I don’t know exactly from a definition point what that exactly means, but (maybe that means) somewhat reclusive, I guess, in regards to when you leave the building, and also when you’re in it.
“I watched film with the guys. I was eager to help, because I wanted to win, but really you kind of look around and you go ‘Where did everyone go? I’m the last man standing that was here when I got here.’ … What is different when you get to the age that I got to, that Aaron (is at), when you’re the elder statesman, you’re not really into what the young guys are into. You’re over by your locker. You could care less where they’re going that night or who they’re going with, or what they’ve got planned.
“You look at it differently when you get to the age that Aaron’s at now. Now he gets it. You look around at the team snack, and you go, ‘You know what, I’m the last guy left.’ That’s the reality.”
